Low carb diets have been used as a weight loss tool and a way to manage chronic metabolic conditions for many years. However, keto, paleo, Atkins and other similar dietary approaches have as many staunch fans as they have passionate opponents. Hotly debated in the scientific community and among regular dieters, low-carb diets have generated controversy – and misinformation. So what are they, and what are the pros and cons of restricting your carbohydrate intake?

DIETS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO