Georgia State

Sen. Raphael Warnock Invites Herschel Walker To Debate, Says GOP Rival Hasn’t Officially Accepted

By Zack Linly
 3 days ago

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is seen on the Senate steps of the U.S. Capitol on June 9, 2022. | Source: Tom Williams / Getty


O n Thursday, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) announced via Twitter that he “accepted three invitations to debate and I invite my opponent to do the same,” because “It’s important for the people of Georgia to see the clear choice they have in this election.”

So, now there’s just one question: Will Herschel Walker accept Warnock’s invitation?

So far, Walker has dodged debate challenges like he probably dodges paternity and lie -detector tests. And because the Republican party has developed itself into the party of anti-intellectualism by cultivating a base full of MAGA rubes who don’t know things and prefer to be represented by people who don’t know things, Walker was able to win his GOP primary without engaging in a single debate against his Republican opponents.

As we previously reported back when Walker refused to debate his primary opponents, “Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black—who is the opposite of what his surname might indicate—said in a statement that ‘Herschel Walker isn’t smart enough to debate anybody.’” But the truth might be that he was just smart enough not to debate Republicans because he was already the frontrunner by a large margin and, since debates tend to require public speaking, coherent answers to questions and actual original ideas, his best move was no move at all.

After all, when asked about his thoughts on sensible gun laws after the Texas mass shooting, Walker told CNN, “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.”

Politico reported that a day after he gave that abysmal response, Fox News gave him a chance to clarify his answer, and, well, here’s how he responded:

“Well, you know, it’s always been an issue, because as I said earlier on, they wanna score political points…People see that it’s a person wielding that weapon, you know, Cain killed Abel. And that’s the problem that we have. And I said, what we need to do is look into how we can stop those things.

You talk about doing a disinformation — what about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women, that’s looking at their social media? What about doing that, looking into things like that, and we can stop that that way?”

In this screenshot from the RNC’s live stream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. | Source: Handout / Getty

And this, my friends, is likely the true reason for Walker’s reluctance to engage in debates —because when he’s prompted to share thoughts of substance, all he ever delivers are word salads. And not even fresh salads—we’re talking about the ones that get left in the corner of the refrigerator for a month until they get soggy, wilted and moldy and go straight into the trash.

I mean, we’re talking about this guy :

In January, Walker was asked a simple question any Senate candidate should have been able to answer about how he would have voted on a well-known bipartisan infrastructure bill, and he said the question was “unfair” because he would “have to see all the facts” on legislation that had already passed.

All I’m saying is — maybe he’s treating debate challenges like Olympic hurdles, not just because he’s inarticulate, but because he’s also egregiously uninformed.

To be fair, when he was refusing to debate his GOP challengers, he did say that he was saving his energy for Warnock and the general election. And last month, he did agree to debate Warnock in the U.S. Senate race. So, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if he responds to Warnock’s most recent invitation.

The debates, if they ever happen, should be interesting if nothing else.

Herschel Walker’s Son, Christian Walker, Has Been Mighty Silent Since His Dad’s Secret Kids Were Revealed

Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC Tries To Buy Black Voters With Gas Vouchers

