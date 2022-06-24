ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Things to Do in Ashland, KY

By Alliah
 3 days ago

Ashland is the largest city in Boyd County, Kentucky. It's a bustling Southern town with the usual collection of shops and restaurants you'd expect in a city of its size. Ashland is the smaller of the two major cities that make up the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan region.

WOWK 13 News

Aug. 2: Willie Nelson coming to Ashland, KY, for riverfront concert

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky, announced that Willie Nelson will perform at Ashland Riverfront Park on Aug. 2. Paramount Arts Center made the announcement Monday on their Facebook page, “The life we love is playing music with our friends and we can’t wait to get on the Riverfront again! So […]
ASHLAND, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Boats arrive for the start of Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 20 boats lined the Kanawha River at Haddad Riverfront Park Monday, with more on the way, ahead of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta later this week. The event runs Thursday through the 4th of July holiday. Bryan Hughes, member of the Sternwheel Regatta Commission, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
CANEY, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Iconic Downtown Locations Closing

They say that change is inevitable, and the only constant in our chaotic world. Change is exciting and bittersweet as is the case in downtown Ashland this week when two beloved businesses close their doors. Crawford Hairdressers at 208 16th Street and the Jockey Club Restaurant on 17th Street are...
ASHLAND, KY
Ashland, KY
Ashland, KY
Kentucky Lifestyle
Ashland, KY
Kentucky Government
Kentucky State
River, KY
West Virginia State
ashlandbeacon.com

The Green Bar Comes to Ashland

Ashland is marking its spot on the map. It seems we have new and unique businesses opening every month in the area. Most recently, Ashland gained a new smoothie and juice bar. The Green Bar, located at 1517 Winchester Avenue, offers a variety of choices with an emphasis on healthy living. At the Green Bar you will find their infamous $4.99 smoothie bar that offers some very unique flavors such as Berry Burst, Kentucky Sunshine, Pineapple Whip, She’s My Cherry Pie, The Classic, Tutti Frutti, Peaches N Cream, The Green and Peanut Buttercup. For just $2 more you can enjoy The Green Bar’s uniquely original “Elvis Smoothie” which features 27 grams of yellow pea protein, bananas, and peanut butter protein powder. You can also add yellow sweet pea protein to any of their other smoothies on the list. All smoothies at the Green Bar are made with water and oat milk. However, you can request cashew milk as a substitute for .50 cents more or request that water only is used for those seeking a non-dairy option.
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Sinkhole opens up near gas station in Mason, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:45 P.M. June 27, 2022): The Mason Volunteer Fire Department says a trash truck has been removed from the parking lot of the BP gas station on Second Street after two of the vehicle’s back tires got stuck in a sinkhole. According to an employee of the Par Mar BP gas station, the business […]
MASON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on June 15,...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Lawrence County starts inaugural burger week

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in its history, Lawrence County is hosting a burger week now through July 2nd. “It’s more of a thing to get people to come to Louisa and try these burgers and this stuff,” Wes Kingsmore, chairman of the Lawrence County Tourism Commission, said.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Levisa Fork Paddlefest makes its way to Dewey Lake

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Levisa Fork Paddlefest normally starts on the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in downtown Prestonsburg, but on June 25, due to low water levels and downed trees on the Levisa Fork, folks hit the waters of Dewey Lake at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park instead.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
sciotocountydailynews.com

Rodney Levi Jenkins, 33 of Portsmouth

Rodney Levi Jenkins, 33 of Portsmouth, Ohio unexpectedly passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. Rodney was born on December 5, 1988 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Donald Jenkins and late Mary Jenkins. Rodney was a beloved husband,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth competing in the America in Bloom program

PORTSMOUTH — Main Street Portsmouth is planting pride in the community by competing in the America in Bloom program to be considered an in bloom city. The program celebrates heritage, progress, and beautification efforts in a city. Prior to this year, the program earned the city the designation in 2014, with three out of three blooms. The program has changed since, and it has become more robust, covering more categories and having a different ranking system.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Real News Network

A coal CEO promised a new luxury hotel to revive their town. It’s still not operating

Something is amiss in the small rural town of Milton, West Virginia. As we recently reported for The Real News, taxpayers in Milton, and in the surrounding county of Cabell, have been on the hook for the generous public assistance failed coal baron Jeff Hoops has received to realize his plans to build the luxury Grand Patrician hotel in the small town on the Kentucky border.
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

10 places to exercise for free in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As inflation continues to raise prices for gas, food and other items, many people are looking for ways to save money. One way to do that is by ditching your gym membership and taking advantage of free, local exercise options. 13 News has compiled a list below of free workout resources […]
CHARLESTON, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Wonder-land Toyz Inc Opens at Camp Landing

In early April, Celest Kouns announced via social media, "Bobby Kouns and I are opening the first candy and toy store at the amazing Camp Landing. We are beyond excited and overwhelmed by the family-like atmosphere of Camp Landing." This local couple is ready to bring bulk candy and toys...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

One person shot in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been shot in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time They say a call about a shooting on W 22nd Street came in just before 1:50 p.m. Dispatchers say no arrests have been made but they are searching for a suspect. Huntington […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Two charged in connection to jewelry theft

BANNER, Ky. — Two people were arrested in Floyd County Saturday, in connection with a jewelry theft in Pikeville last week. Aaron Hall, 50, of Pikeville, and Shawnna Maynard, 44, of Banner, are each charged with receiving stolen property. Police say the couple pawned jewelry stolen from Kay Jewelers...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Yeager Airport lowers flags for award-winning pilot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport is lowering its flags to half staff to honor Marine Corps Veteran and pilot Benny Mallory, who passed away Monday evening. He was 91. Mallory founded the Mallory Airport in South Charleston and was an award-winning pilot and instructor. Mallory is said to have trained over […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

