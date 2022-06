Today brings us more intense heat and humidity. Highs will be near 100 this afternoon, and the heat index will be as high as 112. No surprise, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory today. There is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Those of us that get rain will have some relief from the heat. Others of us will stay dry. More cloud cover and rain on Sunday could lower temperatures.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO