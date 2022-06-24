ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Charter High School Student Sues Over 2018 Off-Campus Shooting

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rg2Zf_0gLJbgyI00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A student who along with a teacher was wounded in 2018 after being hit by gunfire across the street from CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts in Van Nuys is suing the school for negligence.

Harper Maloney, 18, brought the suit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking unspecified damages. He had gone to lunch off campus, which was allowed by the school administration, before the shooting occurred, the suit states.

"While (Maloney) was returning to campus, he was struck by a bullet fired by a third person and severely injured," the suit states.

"As a result of the shooting and the failure to protect and serve their students, (Maloney) required emergency care to his physical injuries and suffers emotional distress," the suit states.

A CHAMPS representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The shooting of Maloney and the teacher was reported about 12:10 p.m, Sept. 20, 2018, near a Jack in the Box in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, police said previously.

The school staff "had reason to know of criminal activity and dangerous conditions near/around the premises and they had an obligation to take reasonable security precautions for the protect students at or near the CHAMPS campus, the suit states.

Maloney, then a junior, was released to a parent later in the day, according to the LAFD.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit Alleges Kaiser Employee Recorded Woman Undressing

LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff while undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Texas Man as Victim in Fatal Hollywood Shooting

HOLLYWOOD – A man from Providence Village, Texas was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Hospitalized After Pomona Stabbing

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Just before midnight, Saturday, June 25, Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Olive Street and Nelson Street in the city of Pomona. Arriving officers located an adult victim suffering from a least one stab wound...
POMONA, CA
fox40jackson.com

George Gascon ripped by murder victim’s mother for claiming he made LA County safer: This is ‘on your back’

America’s relentless crime wave continues, and many are holding soft-on-crime district attorneys like Los Angeles County’s George Gascón accountable for the crisis. On Saturday, Gascón claimed his policies have helped make the L.A. area safer. Cortlyn Bridges, whose 28-year-old daughter Ky Thomas was murdered in a 2020 shooting incident, believes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#School Administration#Violent Crime#Champs
foxla.com

Suspect struck by big rig attempts carjacking, gets combative with CHP officers

LOS ANGELES - Chaos ensued in the streets of South Los Angeles after a man was struck by a big rig and proceeded to be combative with first responders, officials said. Video taken from the scene at West 77th Street and South Grand Avenue in South LA’s Florence neighborhood shows the man attempted to punch and carjack an innocent bystander after he was struck by the big rig, despite his injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Woodland Hills Ralphs parking lot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. - A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 21909 Ventura Blvd. They found the victim lying on the ground at the store's entrance, just outside his vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Several injured when commuter bus overturns near LAX

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A commuter bus crash clipped a parked truck and flipped onto its side Monday morning near Los Angeles International Airport. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including the driver of the truck, El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee told reporters. (Video above: Top headlines...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shooting Involving Minivan on 110 Freeway Under Investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. The shooting took place on the 110 freeway north of the 105, and involved a white minivan. At least four bullet holes were counted and witnesses say at least one person was rushed to a local hospital. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A man killed when he crashed a vehicle through a light pole and hit a Jacaranda tree in Watts was publicly identified Monday. Obera Washington was 60 years old and died from the spinal injury called atlanto-occipital dislocation and blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. The death was deemed an accident.
WATTS, OK
mynewsla.com

Man Shot in Long Beach, Investigation Underway

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete. “Officers located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body,” Deprete...
LONG BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy