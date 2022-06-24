ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Get Bad Press on 'Disappointing' Randy Gregory

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

Not what Denver wanted to read.

Randy Gregory's star-crossed reputation continues to precede him — so much so that the veteran pass-rusher was tagged as the one Broncos player who "could disappoint" in 2022.

"The Denver Broncos don't know what they're going to get out of Randy Gregory in a full-time starting role," Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton wrote earlier this week. "He has yet to play through a complete season or more than 55 percent of the defensive snaps in a single campaign."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Denver does know what they're getting in Gregory, who struggled with substance abuse and served numerous NFL suspensions early in his career — demons that are now behind the former second-round pick.

The Broncos also know what Gregory did last season, his last of five seasons with the Cowboys: 29 pressures, 17 quarterback hits, six sacks, four tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown across 55% of Dallas' snaps.

Gregory spun his production into a $70 million free-agent commitment from the Broncos, which included $28 million guaranteed.

"With that investment in Gregory, the Broncos will likely expect to see a more complete player with a higher number of tackles and stops behind the line of scrimmage, which is a gamble because the 29-year-old doesn't have high-volume numbers across the board in any of his five active seasons," Moton wrote.

In actuality, the Broncos likely are more concerned with Gregory's recovery from offseason shoulder surgery than his past rearing its ugly head. Even then, the club isn't all that worried.

"For everything he’s doing, he’s doing a great job of rehabbing, getting his mind right and getting ready to be able to attend training camp and everything," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on June 14. "We want to be sure that we do the right thing. We want to make sure that we take care of him and we get him ready for that first Sunday.”

Once recovered, Gregory will be firmly cemented as a starter at outside linebacker opposite Bradley Chubb. And with that comes the boom-or-bust narrative he can't seem to shake. Yet.

Comments / 26

Charles Ash
2d ago

Had to laugh at all the Cowboy Fairweather fans who were upset with his Denver signing. How much time has he missed ? Times he made some good plays but never thought given his history ,was he worth that kind of money. Broncos will soon find out !

Reply(1)
6
Bryant Ray
2d ago

RG (might) prove to pay handsome dividends, besides it's extremely bad to JUDGE anyone based on the merits of there past. Give the man a chance for God's sake, the season is still a long ways off. There's no need to start pointing fingers at this point and also, if the Broncos didn't think the RG would be an asset they wouldn't have paid to acquire his services. So, give the man a fighting chance to at least prove his worth, the change of scenery for him may be just what he needs to excel to be better in his life and his football career.

Reply
5
Brian Reiger
2d ago

Thank you Denver Broncos for taking this Non Elite player from the Cowboys. It would not surprise me that when he fails to perform as expected. That he will start using cocaine again. To help him deal with his failures.

Reply(2)
7
 

