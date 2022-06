Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am an interior designer who loves to layer color, culture, and creativity in all I do. I am Puerto Rican and I married a Filipino. Mixing the two cultures is something I love to play with when it comes to what I choose to bring into our home. You will find stories behind my design choices, which most likely can be traced back to my family in one form or another. We have only been in this home for about eight months and have been focusing on the spaces we dwell together in as a family. So shown is our “sala,” which is our family room.

MELROSE PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO