ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Liberal Justices Slam 'Draconian' Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSx4N_0gLJXv2700
Photo: Getty Images

In a raging dissent, the liberal justices on the bench slammed the Supreme Court's conservative majority for Friday's (June 24) ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade .

According to NBC News , Justices Stephen Breyer , Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan wrote a lengthy joint dissent that called out the Court's 6-3 decision to dismantle the landmark case that has protected the right to have an abortion for over 50 years. The "draconian" ruling curbs women's rights and turns back “their status as free and equal citizens,” the dissenting justices wrote.

Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan also pointed to the negative and potentially deadly impact that the overturn would disproportionately have on low-income women and women of color who seek abortion care .

The justices slammed the "cavalier" conservative majority for their "hypocrisy" in how they interpret the constitution. They concluded that the Court's majority found women undeserving of equal protection under the law.

“The majority would allow States to ban abortion from conception onward because it does not think forced childbirth at all implicates a woman’s rights to equality and freedom,” the justices said in their dissent. “Today’s Court, that is, does not think there is anything of constitutional significance attached to a woman’s control of her body and the path of her life.”

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” the three wrote.

The justice went on to firmly state that the majority opinion "says that from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of."

“With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent,” Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan concluded.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 7

RNln
3d ago

The decision to overturn Roe was because it was unconstitutional from the start, and as a consequence it facilitated the atrocity of murdering of 65 million unborn children - TEN TIMES the number of the Holocaust. Let that sink in!!!

Reply
7
JustMyThoughts
3d ago

The saddest part is how freely their dissent proves beyond any doubt that they are not doing their duty as SCOTUS Justices. Justices are required UNDER OATH to apply the Constitution and applicable regardless of persons, and regardless of people being rich or poor. Their dissents, especially in this one, prove beyond any doubt they are focused on personal biases and agendas, and factors beyond the scope of their responsibilities. They are NOT doing their duty and should be removed ASAP.

Reply(1)
3
Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Elena Kagan
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Draconian#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy