First presumptive case of monkeypox detected in Travis County

The Engage & Heal foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to erasing the stigma surrounding mental health through education, connection and conversation. The organization was formed along with the Erik Hanson Scholarship in 2019, memorializing the 2017 Lake Travis ISD graduate who died in 2018. President and co-founder Amelia Floyd works alongside board members such as Kathleen HassenFratz, a licensed professional counselor, to illuminate issues around teen mental health. The Engage & Heal Foundation offers a library of resources to support mental health issues, such as mental illness and substance abuse in young adults, suicide prevention, where to find treatment, information on health care options and more. For more information on the Engage and Heal Foundation, visit engageandheal.org. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
