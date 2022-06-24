First presumptive case of monkeypox detected in Travis County

Coleman has had a manufacturing presence in New Braunfels for 42 years. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Camping gear and equipment manufacturer Coleman, located at 766 FM 306, New Braunfels, announced to its employees June 22 that the plant will close by the end of the year, affecting about 150 employees. Plant Operations Manager Richard Hunter said the company is consolidating its manufacturing to Wichita, Kansas. The layoffs will occur in phases, Hunter said, with a third in August, a third in October and the rest in December of this year. Coleman has operated in New Braunfels for 42 years. 830-625-6943. www.coleman.com.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO