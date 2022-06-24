ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

First presumptive case of monkeypox detected in Travis County

By Darcy Sprague
 3 days ago
First presumptive case of monkeypox has been detected in Travis County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On June 24, Austin Public Health announced it was waiting results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming the first case of monkeypox in Travis County. The individual with the presumptive case came...

