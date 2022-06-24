Pittie Can’t Go A Minute Without His Favorite Plushie | The Dodo

One of the first life lessons we were taught as a kid is that sharing is caring. But sometimes, that’s a lot easier said than done, especially when someone was playing with your favorite toy or hogging your blankie. Eventually, we learn to share and everything works out in the end. But dogs, on the other hand, might not know this life lesson.
Man Punches Kangaroo to Save His Dog in Most Australian Moment Ever. With poisonous snakes, giant crocodiles, and enormous bugs, Australia is home to some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. One man decided to add his name to the list after punching a kangaroo to keep his pet dog safe.
June 4th is National Hug Your Cat Day! In honor of this wonderful holiday, here are ten videos of cats giving hugs to ten different creatures!
There's always been a rumor that cats and dogs don't get along. But video of a Bernese Mountain Dog and Bengal cat meeting for the very first time is proof that friendship can blossom even in the most unlikely places. Rosie, the dog, and Reiki, the cat, could not be...
The animal kingdom is kind of like high school. There's a hierarchy and sometimes different groups don't mix. But in a TikTok creator's house, all the animals get along with each other. Including her dog Monte and a 5-year-old English Angora rabbit named Walter. The two are such good pals,...
THIS is the dramatic moment a feisty dog miraculously manages to escape the clutches of a bald eagle. Stunning doorbell footage shows the mighty bird of prey swoop down and snatch the little Yorkshire Terrier, named Coco, from her owner's garden in British Colombia, Canada. Justin Dudoward, the dog's owner,...
