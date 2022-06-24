ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

What does the loss of Roe v. Wade mean for Athens?

By MARTINA ESSERT
Red and Black
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its decision on Roe v. Wade, the 49-year-old landmark case that granted American citizens the Constitutional right to abortion. The moment the opinion was released, it sent shockwaves that rolled from Washington D.C. across the entire United States. This ruling reverses the...

www.redandblack.com

CubanAmericanPatriot1963
3d ago

Abortion is mu*der. Look at an ultrasound at four or five weeks after conception. Heartbeat. Movement. It’s life. And you’re allowing this life to be deca#itated, its limbs ripped off and suc%ed out. This life feels pain. Did you know it’s illegal…punishable by huge fines…to destroy a turtle egg? Not even a hatchling. Yet abortion should be ok? No.

AP_001287.724162a8c29f410094f57c5b1e06dbba.1037
3d ago

It means we will have more poverty, more maternal death, more need for assistance programs, more foster children, more homeless children, more sadness all around.

wuga.org

Morning Headlines: Protests in downtown Athens

Hundreds gathered at College Square in Athens one day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators chanted and marched for two hours expressing shock and anger over the ruling. Athens Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker was at the rally. "I hate these moments," Parker said, "but they...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Abortion rights activists rally in downtown Athens

Hundreds of protesters gathered at College Square in downtown Athens, Georgia, for an abortion rights rally and march on Saturday, June 25 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24. The rally was organized by Atlanta’s Party for Socialism & Liberation, Athens Reproductive Justice Collective, University of Georgia Students for Socialism and Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America.
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp speaks at GMA convention in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, thousands of people are expected to come to the Hostess City for the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention. State and city leaders, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, will be taking part. On Sunday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took the stage, touting his record of bringing employment and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WGAU

DA Gonzalez won’t prosecute abortion cases

Deborah Gonzalez, the District Attorney for the judicial circuit that covers Clarke and Oconee counties, says her office will not prosecute cases stemming from the new Georgia law that restricts access to abortion. The Gonzalez statement stems from Friday’s US Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the Roe v Wade decision and returned abortion laws to the states.
OCONEE, GA
wrganews.com

What Roe v. Wade ruling means for Georgia

June 24, 2022–8:40 a.m. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1972 Roe v. Wade decision, essentially giving the states the power to make their own laws regarding abortion. In the short term, in Georgia, that will likely mean the return of the so-called “Heartbeat Bill.”. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

What are the current abortion laws in Ga.?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, giving all 50 states the power to decide if abortions will or will not be allowed. For 50 years, Roe v. Wade guaranteed a women’s right to legally get an abortion. Everything is about to change because it’s not a woman’s decision any longer and now, it’s up to the state she lives in.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
Grice Connect

GS James Reichard, Ph.D explains recent Georgia earthquake

James Reichard, Ph.D., Georgia Southern geology professor explains why the Georgia earthquake happen and what it can tell us about the state we live in. He described the quake as “small,” but said it shows a pattern of tectonic activity in the area. Here are his responses to some key questions about earthquakes.
GEORGIA STATE
