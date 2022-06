The sight of the Ole Miss Rebels finally dogpiling in Omaha, Nebraska, after finally winning the College World Series, was no doubt a chilling one to many LSU baseball fans. Ole Miss, one of LSU’s chief rivals in the same division. Ole Miss, coached by Mike Bianco, the former LSU catcher and one-time assistant under Skip Bertman. Ole Miss, the latest team from the Southeastern Conference to win a national title from a conference that just seems to get tougher by the sport and by the day.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO