The Avalanche will win the Stanley Cup tonight, plus other best bets for Friday

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche winning Game 6 2-1, giving them a 4-2 series victory against the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That win, led by goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen plus 22 saves from Darcy Kuemper, boosted Colorado’s remarkable playoff run this season to 16-4. And that 16th postseason win put the Avalanche in some rarified air, considering their Western Conference-best 56 wins this season. That gave them 72 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs, matching the record held by three remarkable past teams: the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers, and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.
