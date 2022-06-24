The Avalanche will win the Stanley Cup tonight, plus other best bets for Friday

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.

