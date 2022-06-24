ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Avalanche will win the Stanley Cup tonight, plus other best bets for Friday

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a lot of thoughts about Thursday night's NBA Draft, but the biggest one isn't related to any of the picks made. No, it's about the broadcast itself. I won't go too deep into it, but I will say that I wish TNT had the NBA Draft rights....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 6

Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Athletics#Sacramento Kings#Nba Draft#Tnt#Ej#The Detroit Pistons#Yankees#Eastern#Caesars Sportsbook#Abc Latest
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is ready to go. The 23XI Racing driver is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening. Wallace had a three-word message before the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. "Fired up, YESSIRRR," he tweeted. Hopefully the Cup Series race from Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING OWNER FLIES ENTIRE STAFF TO COLORADO FOR GAME 5

Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Stadiums in America

In March 2022, the Buffalo Bills announced a deal with the state of New York that would give the franchise roughly $850 million in public funding to complete a new $1.4 billion stadium. This is the most public money ever given to a football facility.  Using public funds for stadiums owned by billionaires has become […]
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Pitcher Has the Most Strikeouts in History

There are several ways to get a player out in baseball. Only one always pits one player against another. Some pitches are as fast as 100 MPG. These are thrown over a distance of 60 feet, 6 inches from a pitcher’s mound that is 10 inches higher than the field. The pitch reaches the plate […]
MLB
ClutchPoints

LOOK: Saquon Barkley tries to fire up Giants fans with insanely ripped physique

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took the NFL by storm after going No. 2 overall in 2018. However, Barkley has since failed to live up to the standard he set in his rookie campaign, with an ACL injury in 2020 not helping matters. Now set for a fifth season, Barkley is trying to […] The post LOOK: Saquon Barkley tries to fire up Giants fans with insanely ripped physique appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Avalanche Stanley Cup win tied them with three famed past teams for most victories in a NHL season (regular and playoff)

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up Sunday night with the Colorado Avalanche winning Game 6 2-1, giving them a 4-2 series victory against the two-time reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That win, led by goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen plus 22 saves from Darcy Kuemper, boosted Colorado’s remarkable playoff run this season to 16-4. And that 16th postseason win put the Avalanche in some rarified air, considering their Western Conference-best 56 wins this season. That gave them 72 combined wins in the regular season and playoffs, matching the record held by three remarkable past teams: the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers, and the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Supporting Alex Smith On Saturday

During his NFL career, Alex Smith was among the most respected and well-liked players in the league. Unfortunately, a horrifying leg injury prematurely ended his career, and nearly his life. And now, we've learned that his daughter Sloane faced a life-threatening situation of her own. On Saturday, the former QB...
NFL
NBC Sports

NHL teams with most Stanley Cups after Avalanche beat Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions. The Avs took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 at Amalie Arena on Sunday night to close out the 2022 Cup Final and capture Lord Stanley. As the two-time defending champs, the Lightning were looking to become just the sixth...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy