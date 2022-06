Art Cart, through Aug, 18, various locations/times: The Art Cart continues to be one of the most joyous activities in town and still, absolutely free to all. The mobile studio, co-sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Madison School & Community Recreation, shows up with all the needed art supplies and plenty of inspiration at parks all over Madison on Monday-Friday, and surrounding communities on Saturday. Yes, it’s for kids — the only way you can make it in as an adult is to accompany someone younger than 6. For ages 3 and up. Find the full summer’s schedule at mmoca.org.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO