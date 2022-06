The mountain community of Tehachapi is about a 45-minute drive from Bakersfield via Highway 58. It’s described by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce as an oasis located between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert. The city and surrounding area offer a range of activities for residents and visitors. Downtown Tehachapi is the heart of the area with unique shops, restaurants, murals, museums and a historical walking tour. A farmers market is held downtown on Thursday evenings throughout the summer.

