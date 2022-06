The World's Ugliest Dog Contest once again graced the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma last weekend, and this year's winner is as ugly-cute as they come. Mr. Happy Face is an 18-year-old Chihuahua-Chinese crested mix. His "crest" is a bit scraggly, his tongue sticks out, and his head seems to be on crooked. But his human caretaker Janeda Banelly says that when she adopted him in Arizona last year, he was "he was the happiest creature that [she] had ever met."

PETALUMA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO