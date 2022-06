A majority of Oregonians support stricter gun laws, according to a new poll by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The nonpartisan independent research group on Thursday released data reporting 59% of survey respondents say they believe the state’s firearms laws should be stricter, which is in line with an April 2021 Pew Research poll finding 60% of Americans want stricter gun laws.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO