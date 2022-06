(Seguin) – The countdown to this year’s KWED Freedom Fiesta starts now. This year’s Fourth of July celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 in downtown Seguin. The event dubbed as Seguin’s summer homecoming celebration will return with a line-up of food trucks and a handful of non-profits all bringing the tastiest treats. The Knights of Columbus organization will also join the event by hosting this year’s beer garden. Jumpstart, an 11-piece variety band from Austin, will hit the stage providing a full night of music entertainment.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO