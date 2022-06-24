ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Anthony (Tony) Glavan

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Anthony (Tony) Glavan died on June 23, 2022, at his residence, in Kingsport, in the company of his family after a presumed catastrophic stroke. He was 91. He is survived by his daughter, Joni Sago (Brett); and two grandchildren, Anna and Mark of Kingsport, Tennessee; and is also survived...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Dennis Wayne Jenkins

KINGSPORT - Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 52, entered into rest Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Wayne was born August 28, 1969 to Nancy Rogers Reid and the late Dennis Guy Jenkins. Wayne worked as a contractor and was a diehard Clemson fan. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joann Wade Salyer

Joann Wade Salyer, 80, arrived in heaven on June 24th, 2022. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport. Joann’s funeral will be held at 2:00pm, with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The River: A compassionate place for women

Since October 4, 2004, The River has served as a safe haven for women in downtown Johnson City by providing them a safe place to shower, wash clothes and foster community. The River is a non-profit ministry of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City that seeks to provide core services and support to women and children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James David Archer

James David Archer, 83, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Holston Valley Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born July 22, 1938, in Hawkins County. A loving husband, dad and papaw, James enjoyed spending time with his family, working in the yard and watching westerns....
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Sharalyn Sherry Seal

ROGERSVILLE - Mary Sharalyn Sherry Seal, age 57, of Rogersville, passed away on June 25, 2022 in Rogersville. Sherry was born to Melvyn and Sharon Long on December 14, 1964. Sherry was a graduate of Cherokee High School. Sherry was married to Craig Seal for thirty-one years. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She worked as an educator for thirty-one and a half years. Sherry dedicated a majority of her career to the students of Surgoinsville Middle School.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

O'Sullivan scores TKO over Jordan to capture Showcase title

KINGSPORT — Dylan O’Sullivan scored a dramatic first-round technical knockout against Clarence Jordan to capture the Showcase MMA 185-pound championship Saturday night at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. O’Sullivan (5-0), a fighter out of Johnson City now training in Florida, was taken to the ground by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ailshie brings unique enthusiasm to Volunteer track

Volunteer cross country and track coach Jim Ailshie knows a thing or two about success in his sport. Originally from Illinois, where distance running is one of the most storied sports, the Ailshie family moved to East Tennessee during Jim’s high school days and he went to Dobyns-Bennett. From...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Holston Medical Group welcomes physician trio

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group will add three physicians to its Kingsport location next month. Daniel Carroll, Lisa Cook and Mitzi Musick will join HMG starting July 5 at the medical group’s Med Plaza location at 105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 3A. According to a news release from HMG, each provider has been serving the Kingsport community for several decades.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Five questions with artist James Griffin

Though he's only lived in the area for a couple years, having moved to Johnson City in 2020 to be closer to family, James Griffin is doing what he can to immerse himself in the local art scene, with shows scheduled at two local galleries in the coming months. Griffin...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Terry E. Thompson

KINGSPORT - Terry E. Thompson, 64, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Geno Fletcher...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lewis Edward Tunnell

CHURCH HILL - Lewis Edward Tunnell, age 80, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Asbury Place in Kingsport following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Monday, June...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County 4th of July

Downtown Elizabethton will have busy holiday weekend. ELIZABETHTON — Independence Day won’t be until Monday, but there are plenty of events planned through the weekend in Downtown Elizabethton for the nation’s birthday. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Independence Day celebration at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the weekly Cruise-In, sponsored by the Carter County Car Club will take place on Saturday. On Friday, the monthly First Friday will take place downtown and at Covered Bridge Park, with such events as the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and a live performance by Big Son.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jack H. Livesay

ROGERSVILLE - Jack H. Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 91st Calvary Mechanized Infantry during World War II while in Italy. Founded by his father Walter Livesay, Jack was owner and operator of Rogersville Milling Company from 1962 to 1997. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Mossie Rhea Livesay, parents Walter and Elizabeth Testerman Livesay, sisters Eula Shipley, Undean Livesay, Katherine Price, Peggy Faivre, brothers Oscar Livesay and Robert Livesay, great grandson Zachary Livesay.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Winnie Gillespie Ledford

JOHNSON CITY - Winnie Gillespie Ledford, 82, of Johnson City, passed peacefully away on June 22, 2022. Winnie was a native of Kingsport, and the daughter of the late Bryan Boroughs Gillespie and Georgia Belle Lee Gillespie McClellan. She was a 1959 graduate of Lynn View High School, Kingsport, and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nila Jane Gibson

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nila Jane Gibson, 75, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia lost her battle with cancer on Friday, June 24, 2022 and went to be with the Lord. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022 at West End Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 am at the Glencoe Cemetery. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Gibson family.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr.

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke. He was born March 29, 1944, in Sullivan County, TN to the late James and Luna Luster Jones and spent his entire life here. William was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Littrell

KINGSPORT - Barbara Littrell, 57, of Kingsport, passed away June 26, 2022. She was loved by her family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Franklin Lane and Monnie Lou Lane; sister, Kathy Bradley; and grandson, Michael Wayne Littrell III. Barbara is survived...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The launch of Bristol Now proves the power of local interest

Happy (almost) Fourth of July week! Below are a few tidbits on events and business happenings. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $4.51, down eight cents from last week’s average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $4.48. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Hensley

GATE CITY - Debra Hensley, 62, of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home.
GATE CITY, VA

