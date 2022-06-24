Anthony (Tony) Glavan

Downtown Elizabethton will have busy holiday weekend. ELIZABETHTON — Independence Day won’t be until Monday, but there are plenty of events planned through the weekend in Downtown Elizabethton for the nation’s birthday. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Independence Day celebration at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the weekly Cruise-In, sponsored by the Carter County Car Club will take place on Saturday. On Friday, the monthly First Friday will take place downtown and at Covered Bridge Park, with such events as the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and a live performance by Big Son.

