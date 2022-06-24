ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Fallen airman's father serves on military council

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLSzI_0gLIjIGd00

ENGLEWOOD — XinHua Mesenburg’s text message to his parents read: “The stress life has given me, finally broke my will to live.”

Seconds after receiving the text in 2019, Mitch and Shannon Mesenburg called authorities asking for a well-being check on their 25-year-old son, an Air Force sergeant, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Hours later, military police knocked on the Englewood couple’s door and told them their son died by suicide.

The Mesenburgs, now a part of Holly’s Hope suicide prevention group in North Port, said they saw no signs before his suicide. Before he died, XinHua was in the Air Force security forces and only a class away from becoming a staff sergeant. After his death, the Air Force promoted him posthumously.

“The way we were informed of our son’s death is the same way it’s been done by the military for 50 years,” Mitch Mesenburg said. “Nothing has changed in 50 years. I said maybe it’s time.”

Earlier this year, Mitch Mesenburg was invited as a new two-year-term member of the Survivor Advocacy Council.

The military launched the group two years ago as an opportunity for survivors to give leaders unfiltered feedback, discuss benefits and support services in and out of the military. The group meets in Washington, D.C. annually and online quarterly.

Mitch Mesenburg believes he was selected because the military wants to hear from survivors with unique experiences to learn how to make future changes and improvements to protocol and regulations.

“In our case, we received a suicide note before the military knew anything about it,” he said. “I shared it at the annual meeting. It also explained there needs to be a different protocol in the way families are informed of a death of their loved one. We knew something happened to our son, but we didn’t get the information for hours.”

Mesenburg said he knew nothing changed because the military police knocked at his door on a rainy day in Ohio in 1969 when he was 8 years old. His brother, U.S. Army Sgt. Terrance Mesenburg, had died after being injured in a Vietnam firefight a week earlier. Terrance Mesenburg was 20.

“He attempted to save a man from his unit in the Mekong Delta, and was shot,” Mitch said.

His brother had only a few weeks left in Vietnam.

Mitch Mesenburg said after his family was notified, they sat in the living room for hours. Finally, he said he couldn’t take it anymore and went into his room to grieve. His parents “buried” their feelings, his father working more and his mother keeping the house spotless.

Six months later, his sister died in a car crash.

“With all I’d experienced in my childhood, I was prepared for this when this happened with my son,” Mitch said.

He said the group heard from other survivors, including people who lost family members because of disease made worse by a VA hospital error and a woman whose husband was killed in an aircraft crash — she was reportedly denied benefits when the military chalked up the crash to pilot error, he said.

Mesenburg said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. and Space Force Gen. John “Jay” Raymond listened to each of the experiences.

“We can make suggestions,” he said. “I would like to see the military have some universal criteria. Vets are told about investments and retirement, but I’d like to see the each branch better prepare veterans with writing a will and making it mandatory so it’s not so confusing, from one branch to the other — especially if something happens to the veteran. If the family doesn’t have the necessary paperwork, it could cause problems or delays.”

Mitch Mesenburg said it’s the council’s job to come up with problems with military protocol.

“While it’s not the council’s job to find solutions, I believe the chiefs of staff wanted to hear our experiences and understand we want to make the military and protocol better,” he said. “The military has 12 hours to notify a family member of a veteran who died. How far does it go? Is it the brother, sister, an ex-wife, who gets notified? Can it be done differently?”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

After attacks, ‘huge’ police presence at Florida Pride event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Even before a gunman opened fire Saturday at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton man among six killed in Vietnam era helicopter crash in West Virginia

BRADENTON, Fla. - A Bradenton man was among six people killed in West Virginia when a Vietnam era helicopter crashed during a reunion tour. Don Sandoff, 69, spent two decades in the military and another 10 years working at Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton. Sandoff loved being in the pilot seat, and his sister Janet Mixon of Mixon Fruit Farms said he joined the Army after high school with the goal of being a pilot.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
State
Maryland State
City
North Port, FL
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Englewood, FL
Englewood, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult may be in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Charlotte County say that they have reason to believe that a missing endangered woman may be in North Port. Wendy L. Hanleck was last seen June 21 at her residence on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte. She drives a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark bearing FL Tag 11BGRD.
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airport, college land $5.5M in funding for aviation training school

Key takeaway: With $5.5 million from the state budget, an aviation maintenance school at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is coming together. School should help address a major shortage of aircraft mechanics and service technicians statewide. Core challenge: Finding and recruiting students who seek an alternative to college but still aim...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Moped rider dies in Venice crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A moped rider was killed late Sunday when he crashed in south Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the 72-year-old man was riding a moped east on Pineview Drive near Appian Way at about 11:25 p.m. when he slowed and overturned. He died at the scene, troopers said.
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Police#Veteran#Xinhua#The Air Force
Longboat Observer

Cardinal Mooney High School brothers represent Puerto Rico in the Lacrosse U21 World Championship

After a three-year wait, Christian Laureano and Sean Laureano will get their chance to shine on a world stage. It was 2019 when the East County brothers first heard that Puerto Rico was attempting to put together teams to play in the 2020 World Lacrosse Championship in Limerick, Ireland. Christian Laureano was a sophomore at Cardinal Mooney High and Sean Laureano was still in eighth grade.
EDUCATION
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee woman missing for days, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman. Angela Ullery, 51, was last seen June 23 in the 2300 block of First Street East in Bradenton. She requires medication for multiple conditions. She is possibly driving a...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
Click10.com

Police: Florida woman caught on camera loading gun in ER

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Bradenton arrested a woman at a hospital after they say she was caught on camera loading a gun. Blake Hospital employees told police they saw Jamekyra Ulisa Levertt Chapman, 37, loading the gun in the emergency room on Wednesday morning on the surveillance cameras.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Dog bar in Sarasota's Rosemary District to open in October

Key takeaway: After a year of searching for the right location, Mindy Kauffman and Bobby Boivin purchased a property in Downtown Sarasota for $1.35 million to be the future location of Boo's Ice House and Dog Bar. Core challenge: Sifting through zoning to accommodate an indoor/outdoor dog bar. What's next:...
WFLA

Bradenton man found dead, floating in canal

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies found a man’s body floating in a canal Friday morning, according to a release. The sheriff’s office said that at around 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magellan Drive and found the body of Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, 54, of Bradenton. According to deputies, there was a crash that happened […]
BRADENTON, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy