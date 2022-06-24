Fallen airman's father serves on military council

ENGLEWOOD — XinHua Mesenburg’s text message to his parents read: “The stress life has given me, finally broke my will to live.”

Seconds after receiving the text in 2019, Mitch and Shannon Mesenburg called authorities asking for a well-being check on their 25-year-old son, an Air Force sergeant, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Hours later, military police knocked on the Englewood couple’s door and told them their son died by suicide.

The Mesenburgs, now a part of Holly’s Hope suicide prevention group in North Port, said they saw no signs before his suicide. Before he died, XinHua was in the Air Force security forces and only a class away from becoming a staff sergeant. After his death, the Air Force promoted him posthumously.

“The way we were informed of our son’s death is the same way it’s been done by the military for 50 years,” Mitch Mesenburg said. “Nothing has changed in 50 years. I said maybe it’s time.”

Earlier this year, Mitch Mesenburg was invited as a new two-year-term member of the Survivor Advocacy Council.

The military launched the group two years ago as an opportunity for survivors to give leaders unfiltered feedback, discuss benefits and support services in and out of the military. The group meets in Washington, D.C. annually and online quarterly.

Mitch Mesenburg believes he was selected because the military wants to hear from survivors with unique experiences to learn how to make future changes and improvements to protocol and regulations.

“In our case, we received a suicide note before the military knew anything about it,” he said. “I shared it at the annual meeting. It also explained there needs to be a different protocol in the way families are informed of a death of their loved one. We knew something happened to our son, but we didn’t get the information for hours.”

Mesenburg said he knew nothing changed because the military police knocked at his door on a rainy day in Ohio in 1969 when he was 8 years old. His brother, U.S. Army Sgt. Terrance Mesenburg, had died after being injured in a Vietnam firefight a week earlier. Terrance Mesenburg was 20.

“He attempted to save a man from his unit in the Mekong Delta, and was shot,” Mitch said.

His brother had only a few weeks left in Vietnam.

Mitch Mesenburg said after his family was notified, they sat in the living room for hours. Finally, he said he couldn’t take it anymore and went into his room to grieve. His parents “buried” their feelings, his father working more and his mother keeping the house spotless.

Six months later, his sister died in a car crash.

“With all I’d experienced in my childhood, I was prepared for this when this happened with my son,” Mitch said.

He said the group heard from other survivors, including people who lost family members because of disease made worse by a VA hospital error and a woman whose husband was killed in an aircraft crash — she was reportedly denied benefits when the military chalked up the crash to pilot error, he said.

Mesenburg said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. and Space Force Gen. John “Jay” Raymond listened to each of the experiences.

“We can make suggestions,” he said. “I would like to see the military have some universal criteria. Vets are told about investments and retirement, but I’d like to see the each branch better prepare veterans with writing a will and making it mandatory so it’s not so confusing, from one branch to the other — especially if something happens to the veteran. If the family doesn’t have the necessary paperwork, it could cause problems or delays.”

Mitch Mesenburg said it’s the council’s job to come up with problems with military protocol.

“While it’s not the council’s job to find solutions, I believe the chiefs of staff wanted to hear our experiences and understand we want to make the military and protocol better,” he said. “The military has 12 hours to notify a family member of a veteran who died. How far does it go? Is it the brother, sister, an ex-wife, who gets notified? Can it be done differently?”