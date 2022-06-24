ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun control bill heads to president; Burr, Tillis voted yes, Murphy, no

By Staff, wire reports
The most wide-ranging gun violence bill Congress passed in decades is headed to the president with support from both North Carolina’s Republican senators but none of its GOP House delegation, including U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville.

The Senate’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act would incrementally toughen requirements for young people to buy guns, deny firearms for more domestic abusers and help local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous, the Associated Press reported. Most of its $13 billion cost would go to bolster mental health programs and for schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida and many other infamous massacres.

The action follows the May 24 slaying of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the killing of 10 Black shoppers days earlier in Buffalo, New York. Lawmakers returned from their districts after those shootings saying constituents were demanding congressional action, a vehemence many felt could not be ignored.

Murphy joined most other House Republicans in voting against the measure in the 234-193 vote, citing concerns over red flag requirements and other measures in the bill. In a news release following the vote, he called gun control and school safety heavily emotional issues, especially in the wake of the Uvalde massacre.

“Unfortunately, while there are several positive aspects of this legislation which improve school safety and mental health support, I ultimately could not support this legislation because it undermines our Second Amendment and infringes upon the rights of law-abiding citizens.

“There are far too many unacceptable poison pills in this bill — including red flag laws which deny due process and deprive Americans of their Second Amendment rights. The legislation also needlessly singles out law-abiding adults under the age of 21 by imposing unfair waiting periods and imposing heightened scrutiny. To address mass violence, we must enforce our laws as written, address the mental health crisis in America, and prosecute violent crime — not punish law-abiding American gunowners. I swore an oath to defend the Constitution, and I will always protect your right to keep and bear arms.”

The Senate on Thursday night approved the bill by a 65-33 margin, with 15 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in supporting the act, which N.C. Senator Thom Tillis introduced alongside Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Christ Murphy, D-Connecticut and Krysten Sinema, D-Arizona. Sen. Richard Burr also voted in favor of the bill.

Tillis issued a news release Thursday after the Senate approved the bill, saying it protects Second Amendment rights for people who follow the law and that the bill is good for schools and mental health.

“I am proud of my work to advance commonsense, bipartisan legislation that improves mental health care, strengthens school safety, and saves lives while protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding North Carolinians,” Tillis said. “I am grateful for the work of my colleagues Senators Cornyn, Murphy, and Sinema to find common ground and produce solutions, and I look forward to seeing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law soon.”

The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns and bump the maximum time for such an investigation from three to 10 days. It further expands the use of background checks by rewriting the definition of the federally licensed gun dealers required to conduct them. Penalties for gun trafficking are strengthened, billions of dollars are provided for behavioral health clinics and school mental health programs and there’s money for school safety initiatives. That doesn’t include allowing personnel access to “dangerous weapons.”

It would also prohibit people convicted of domestic abuse who are current or former romantic partners of the victim from acquiring firearms. That ban currently only applies to people married to, living with or who have had children with the victim.

Prior to the Senate passing the bill to the House on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision to expand Americans’ right to carry arms in public, striking down a New York law requiring people to prove a need for carrying a weapon before they get a license to do so.

Murphy, took to social media following that decision, which he called on Twitter “A great win for 2A!” He also credited the Supreme Court for making what he sees as a rare pro Second Amendment decision.

“The Supreme Court has struck down an unconstitutional New York gun control law in the biggest win for the Second Amendment in over a decade,” the Tweet said. “I was proud to sign on to an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs in this case over a year ago, and it’s great to finally see the Court rule in favor of our #2A rights!”

The North Carolina Justice Center said the New York decision will hinder efforts to pass meaningful gun safety laws. The organization said while the decision does not immediately affect state law, the repeal will only lead to more violence.

“We condemn the ruling in the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which will have profound implications on efforts to enact meaningful gun legislation that could prevent the daily occurrences of mass shootings in the United States,” a statement by the center said. “We are neither safer nor freer because of this ruling.”

His release following Friday’s vote said Murphy has co-sponsored legislation introduced by Rep. Richard Hudson of District 8 for unused COVID-19 funds to bolster school safety and mental health support. The bills in question — STOP II, Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children acts — would fund $1 billon for school resource officers, $1 billion for mental health guidance counselors and $5 billion to “harden schools” and train school officials, students and law enforcement on intervention.

