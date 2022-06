1. Go to the Whitnall Park Beer Garden on a Beautiful Day. The weather on Sunday was practically perfect so my husband and I made our way to our neighborhood beer garden to have a drink with a couple of friends. The garden was busy, but not packed, and the combination of brews and snacks was ideal. Both the brat and pretzels on the menu are worth the order. We were thankful for all of the trees that helped us stay cool on a hot summer day.

