ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, CA

Man uses construction vehicle to break into bank

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Lynwood, Washington are currently searching for a suspect who used a frontend-loader to break into a bank. The incident occurred around...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

6 stolen vehicles recovered, 9 people arrested: Glendale PD

Glendale police recovered six stolen vehicles in the last month and arrested nine people in connection to the thefts. Around 4:30 p.m. June 21, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street. The officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping inside of the […]
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

Suspect struck by big rig attempts carjacking, gets combative with CHP officers

LOS ANGELES - Chaos ensued in the streets of South Los Angeles after a man was struck by a big rig and proceeded to be combative with first responders, officials said. Video taken from the scene at West 77th Street and South Grand Avenue in South LA’s Florence neighborhood shows the man attempted to punch and carjack an innocent bystander after he was struck by the big rig, despite his injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynwood, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Compton Avenue [Watts, CA]

WATTS, CA (June 27, 2022) – Saturday night, one victim was pronounced dead following a motorcycle collision on Compton Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 6:00 p.m., near Century Boulevard on June 25th. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling south when a northbound vehicle attempted to turn...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspects in Perris Armed Robbery Released After Posting Bail

Two suspects who allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint in Perris were back on the streets Sunday after posting bail. The robbery happened about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at Dale Street and North Redlands Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said the victim was riding a four-wheeled...
PERRIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Bank#Police#Property Crime#Atm
glendaleca.gov

Six Stolen Vehicles Recovered; Nine Arrested

On May 20. 2022 just before 6:00 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Downtown Policing Unit (DPU) contacted a male and female who were observed sleeping in a vehicle parked on the 200 block of S. Central Ave. Officers spoke to the female in the driver’s seat, identified as 31-year-old Camille Stewart of Mission Hills, and male in the passenger’s seat, 34-year-old Christopher Hurley of Mission Hills. In plain sight, the officers observed a torch lighter, baggies, and what appeared to be a makeshift methamphetamine pipe. A search of the vehicle produced a baggie of methamphetamine. During the investigation, officers discovered that Hurley was on probation for vehicle theft and narcotics. Utilizing departmental resources, officers also learned that the vehicle Stewart and Hurley were in had been reported stolen a month prior, and the license plate that was attached to the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. Stewart was arrested and booked for vehicle theft and possessing controlled substances. Hurley was arrested and booked for vehicle theft.
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded Monday while sitting inside a vehicle in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 1:35 a.m. at 71st and Figueroa streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Texas Man as Victim in Fatal Hollywood Shooting

HOLLYWOOD – A man from Providence Village, Texas was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shooting Involving Minivan on 110 Freeway Under Investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. The shooting took place on the 110 freeway north of the 105, and involved a white minivan. At least four bullet holes were counted and witnesses say at least one person was rushed to a local hospital. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly beaten during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - A man accused of lighting fireworks close to a crowd during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook was allegedly beaten by spectators. The violent street takeover occurred at the intersection of East 135th Street and Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Willowbrook neighborhood. Officials said it’s one of several intersections police responded to due to a series of illegal street takeovers Sunday night into early Monday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy