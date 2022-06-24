ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Catches and Releases Monster Alligator Snapping Turtle

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOZ91_0gLIiGXO00

Justin Broomhall made quite the catch on Father’s Day. Broomhall was fishing at Lake Cherokee in East Texas when he hooked into something big. He was using dough bait in hopes of catching a catfish, but it wasn’t a fish that took his bait. Instead, he reeled in an absolutely giant alligator snapping turtle. Once he wrangled the creature to the bank, he picked it up for a photograph.

“I do a lot of lifting. I was a bodybuilder in high school and 200 pounds to me is pretty easy to pick up. [But] I was struggling with it,” Broomhall told MySA. “My three-year-old son started panicking. He thought it was a dinosaur and kept saying, ‘Let it go! Let it go! Put it back!”

Broomhall estimated that the giant turtle was between 100 and 150 years old. In Texas, alligator snapping turtles are considered a threatened species. It is illegal to take or possess one. The alligator snapping turtle is the largest freshwater turtle species, according to the National Wildlife Federation. They live in the waters of the southeast U.S., from northern Florida to eastern Texas. Their numbers have been on the decline in recent years due to overharvesting for meat and loss of habitat.

With the turtle in hand, Broomhall realized that the fishing hook was still embedded in its beak. Broomhall slid into the water with the beast, grabbed it by the tail, and pulled it partway onto land. Then, with the help of his father, he slipped a rope around its head, flipped it on its back, and removed the hook. Then he safely released the giant reptile. “On Tik Tok and Facebook, everybody was saying [the photo of the turtle] was photoshopped,” Broomhall told CBS19. “I’m telling you the God honest truth it was the biggest turtle I’d ever seen.”

Comments / 69

Wild Thought's
3d ago

Dang his arms are as big as mine. That's a dinasour. Glad he released it back into the water. and no one got hurt. He is a big one.

Reply(5)
24
Edward Jones
3d ago

thankfully beautiful but huge beast.... that one has to be at least 40+.... he is easily three times the size of the 2 I used to care for in tx... and no I will not divulge the location they are known to frequent for their protection... they are under close watch by some cop friends who work with fish and game...

Reply(5)
12
Shorty Nelson..
1d ago

That's a wise decision to set him free and a very good deed, for these awe inspiring creature's are becoming rare and endangered.👍

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator Snapping Turtle#Turtles#East Texas#Mysa
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Ezra Miller Reportedly Using Vermont Farm to House 3 Young Children and Their Mother Amid Grooming Scandal

Ezra Miller has been the host of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children on the actor's Vermont farm, a circumstance that concerns the children's father and two others who know the situation, Rolling Stone reported. Miller's 96-acre property is described as an unsafe environment by the sources, who claim there are unattended guns throughout the house. One of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, relayed that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC News

Virginia couple missing at sea for 11 days is safe and needed no help getting home

A Virginia couple was located unscathed Friday, 11 days after their sailboat hit rough weather in the Atlantic Ocean and they could not be reached, officials said. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia, said the vessel they planned to sail to the Azores and on to Greece was struck by lightning, thwarting the journey but leaving them unharmed, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

FBI raids ‘cult’ churches near Georgia and Texas military bases alleged to be recruiting soldiers

The FBI has raided a string of churches in Texas and Georgia that are situated near US military bases that have been accused of targeting servicemen.The agency confirmed that it had conducted a raid at Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, in Killeen, Texas, which is just six miles from the country’s biggest base, Fort Hood.Agents also raided the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Georgia, which is located near Fort Stewart, and the Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta, Georgia, which is near Fort Gordon.According to The Killeen Daily Herald, “Dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy