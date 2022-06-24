ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

4-H preparations continue for the Geary County Free Fair

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Geary County Free Fair dates are July 17-21. 4-H Ambassadors and the Fair Board have agreed on...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Sundown Salute needs volunteers

Sundown Salute is seeking volunteers to help over the 4th of July weekend in Milford, Ks. According to a social media post they are offering free entrance to some of the band performances in exchange for help!. The five-day Fourth of July celebration will be based in the Milford City...
MILFORD, KS
JC Post

Chamber of Commerce schedules the New Teacher Breakfast

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host their New Teachers Breakfast on Monday, Aug. 1 at Junction City High School from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Welcome bags provided by Central National Bank will be provided to all new teachers. If your business would like to contribute items or materials for the bags, bring 140 items or bundles to the Chamber office by Monday, July 25. If there is more than one item you would like in each bag they must be bundled together.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Fourth of July celebration plans released

Abilene will celebrated Independence Day this year with events for people of all ages — from sports tournaments to fireworks and all kinds of things in between — in the Eisenhower Park area. Several new activities will be available this year. Registration starts the morning of July 4...
ABILENE, KS
JC Post

Fourth of July celebrations begin this week

Freedom Fest JC and Sundown Salute start their five-day runs Thursday and continue through July 4th. Freedom Fest JC opens Thursday night with the WEEE carnival. Friday night the lineup includes performances by Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls plus Paramount, an 80's rock tribute band. On Saturday the 1st Infantry Division Rock Band, a 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade Fly Over, the Rock Gods, Fireworks Extravaganza and street dance are on the schedule.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Geary County, KS
Society
County
Geary County, KS
Junction City, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Junction City, KS
Government
Geary County, KS
Government
WIBW

Hundreds of fans to be given away in Topeka on Tue.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As part of an effort to help people without access to air-conditioning this summer, The Salvation Army and Evergy will be donating 300 fans to Topekans. The giveaway will take place 9:00 a.m. June 28 at The Topeka Salvation Army on 1320 SE 6th Street. Evergy’s...
TOPEKA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Former Riley County teacher lectures on towns dismantled for Tuttle Creek Reservoir

“It’s a reminder in life that nothing is ensured and we go forward, but we cherish the history. I always still like to say it ‘s important to go back and review our history because we need to know where we come from. We don’t need to glorify the past, but we need to know the past so we can understand and appreciate what we have today.”
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia hires Wastewater Treatment Plant director

The city of Emporia’s new Wastewater Treatment Plant director is officially on the job. John O’Bryan will be responsible for procedures and safety guidelines at the plant as well as overseeing overall plant operations. O’Bryan is a veteran of wastewater management with experience in operations, safety and maintenance,...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#The Fair Board
JC Post

Thunderstorms took their toll on trees

In the Junction City Manager's weekly 515 report the Public Works notes included amounts on recent tree removals from around the city. There were a total of 93.5 cubic yards of tree debris removed. The largest amounts of tree debris removed included 54 cubic yards at 529 W.14th and 20...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Expect delays, bridge repairs start Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Starting June 28, the repair project on the Oakland Expressway in Topeka gets underway. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by temporary traffic signals, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. KDOT said to expect delays of up to 15 minutes. The project […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 24

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is unavailable. Dennis Brown, Failure to appear, Arrested 6/23. Recent Booking Activity for the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WIBW

Topekans gather for a Pride Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of Pride month begins to near, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies gathered in Topeka for a Pride Parade on Saturday. The parade started at 6 p.m. in Studio 62 Art Bar in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment district, and took the participants down and around Kansas Avenue before crossing a rainbow in the street to wrap it up.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 26

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Image Unavailable. NAME: Atwood, Shawn Christopher; 39; Bernice, La. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Retired jeweler on track to buy Plumb mansion

A family with a long business history in Emporia soon could own one of the city's most historic buildings. ”I think I'll call it... the Regal Plumb Airbnb,” Chris Stanley said. “I'm going to live there.”. The retired owner of Stanley Jewelry confirmed Friday that she has a...
KSNT News

Manhattan asking for patience on storm, tornado, flooding cleanup

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The amount of debris in Manhattan is significant following a rash of weather events, the city said. Cleanup crews are moving through town to pick up tree and limb debris damage. They are finished in Southeast Manhattan and currently working in Northcentral Manhattan. They will move into southwest Manhattan next. To see […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Maple and Birch is ready to open

Maple and Birch will be opening this Saturday, June 25th. Maple and Birch is a Home Décor and Gift Boutique located at 118 W. 6th Street in Junction City, Kansas!. Casey Butler said that this Saturday they will be open from 10 am-6 pm otherwise their hours will be Tuesday-Friday 10 am – 6pm and Saturday 10 am-2pm. Maple and Birch is closed Sunday and Monday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead, another seriously injured following a wreck involving a UTV in southeast Lyon Co. Monday morning. According to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Road V. When emergency...
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Staffing issues: City evaluating future Parks and Rec programming

MANHATTAN— City management and the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department are evaluating the ability to offer modified programming this fall for youth sports and other activities, due to limited staffing for scorekeepers, referees, and facility supervisors, according to a media release from the city. While the City of Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy