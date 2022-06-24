ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines elected board chairman of wine trade group

By BILL SWINDELL THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Rick Tigner, president and chief executive officer of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, has been elected board chairman of the Wine Institute Board for the coming year.

The institute is the leading wine industry trade group in California representing wineries and related businesses and is active in lobbying at the state and federal level.

“The future of California wine is so bright, and our intention at both Jackson Family Wines and at Wine Institute is to continue our leadership role by shaping public policy that helps our world class wine community deliver on the promise of sustainable and extraordinary wines that can be enjoyed across the globe,” Tigner said in a statement.

Other officers elected to the board include Randall Lange of LangeTwins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo as first vice chairman; Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto as second vice chairman; Robin Baggett of Alpha Omega Winery in St. Helena and Tolosa Winery in San Luis Obispo as treasurer; and Alex Ryan of The Duckhorn Portfolio in St. Helena as secretary.

Report: Foley buys Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards

Foley Family Wines of Santa Rosa is said to be buying Silverado Vineyards in Napa Valley at an estimated price of $150 million, according to an industry publication.

Wine Spectator reported Tuesday that the Santa Rosa-based wine company has a deal to acquire the Stags Leap District winery along Silverado Trail plus 300 acres of vines. Foley Family Wines told the The Press Democrat in a statement that it “does not comment on speculation or rumored acquisitions.”

The winery produces about 68,000 cases annually, retailing for $25 to $125 a bottle, according to the magazine.

In another move, Halter Ranch Vineyard and Winery on Thursday said it had purchased the EOS Estate property in Paso Robles from Foley Family Wines. The sale includes the 11,000-square-foot winery and hospitality center and 8.5-acre estate.

Balleto hires new DTC manager

Michael Longerbeam has joined Balletto Vineyards of Santa Rosa as its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) manager.

Prior to his appointment, Longerbeam was with Dry Creek Vineyard of Healdsburg as its direct-to-consumer manager and also held a position as direct marketing manager with Treasury Wine Estates.

“He (Longerbeam) brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our direct to Consumer Department and the growth potential is endless. Our DTC program is such a vital part of our business and we look forward to introducing more wine lovers to Balletto,” said John Balletto, president and founder of Balletto Vineyards, in a statement.

Jeff Quackenbush of The North Bay Business Jounral contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.

