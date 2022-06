A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in arrests in connection with a June 24th shooting incident officials said over the weekend. Authorities said on June 24th at approximately 3:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

