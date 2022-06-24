Man indicted on murder charge in death of girlfriend at Little Elm Park

A 49-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in connection with the death of his girlfriend earlier this year, Little Elm police say.

A Denton County grand jury handed up the indictment against Jeffrey Demunbrun in the slaying of 42-year-old Milcah Chepkemoi Kirui, Little Elm police said. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Officers responded April 26 to reports of a drowning at Little Elm Park in the 700 block of West Eldorado Parkway, where they found Kirui’s body, police said. About a month and a half later, authorities arrested Demunbrun on a manslaughter charge after an investigation, the department said.

It was not immediately clear why the charge was upgraded to murder. Police did not release any additional details.

Demunbrun remained in the Denton County jail Friday in lieu of $200,000 bail.

— Kelli Smith, The Dallas Morning News