How to Watch USFL Playoff Games Live on June 25

Get out your finest white clothes and your grass stain cleaner, because Wimbledon 2022 is underway in London, England. Today, the second day of the tournament, is a full slate of tennis, with Centre Court hosting three of tennis' biggest stars in Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and the current No. 1 women's player, Poland's Iga Swiatek, who will almost certainly extend her ridiculous 35-match win streak. Also in play are men's No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year's finalist and No. 8 Matteo Berrettini, and Taylor Fritz, the highest-seeded American male at No. 11. No. 4 Paula Bedosa, No. 5 Maria Sakkari, and Americans Jessica Pegula (No. 8) and Coco Gauff (No. 11) are also on the schedule on the ladies' half.

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO