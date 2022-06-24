ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

How to Watch USFL Playoff Games Live on June 25

By Raymond McCain
 3 days ago

The USFL Playoffs begin on Saturday. Here's how to watch. Live from Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the inaugural USFL Playoffs will feature four teams, two from the South Division and two from the North Division. The winners will advance to the USFL Championship Game. In...

