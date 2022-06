The West Ohio Food Bank is updating its hours of operation. Beginning Tuesday, June 28, the organization will go to a 4-day work week operating from Monday through Thursday from 7AM to 5:30PM. The office and warehouse will be closed from Friday to Sunday along with major holidays. Despite the change, this will have no effect on their services as all food distributions will be happening as planned. Volunteering and distributions can still take place outside the normal business hours. The organization says these hours were a better fit for their partner agencies and trucking companies.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO