OMAHA — Perhaps as soon as fall 2025, Wayne State College’s athletics and recreation offerings will be transformed with a new air-supported dome and upgraded facilities. In a news release issued last week, officials announced plans to spend $26.5 million to build the new structure, as well as renovate the college’s Recreation Center, Rice Auditorium and Kirk Gardner Indoor Athletic Complex. The college will also enclose an alleyway that links the rec center to the auditorium and add a student weight room and fitness area. The entire project is expected to begin next spring.

WAYNE, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO