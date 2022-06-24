ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Clarksville Dixie Youth opens registration for 2023 season

Angels (Ages 9-10) Ponytails (Ages 11-12) $50 for the 1st child, $40 for each additional child. Registration forms may be mailed with check payable to: Clarksville Dixie Youth, P.O. Box 522, Clarksville, VA 23927. Forms may also be dropped off at Napa or Hite's Department Store. There is a late...
CLARKSVILLE, VA
Lady Phoenix Drop a Pair

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a pair of Piedmont District contests last week falling 49-34 at home to Bassett and 68-15 on the road at Magna Vista. The two losses dropped Mecklenburg to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the district. Against Bassett, both teams...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Letter to the Editor: Kindness

People are wonderfully kind and generous. On December 27, 2022 our house burned and my husband Jack died from smoke inhalation. He was trying to get what he said were important papers. Please believe me, there are “no important papers” nor any important material things. The house was...
CLARKSVILLE, VA

