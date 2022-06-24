ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US rig count up 13 as prices finish lower

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQSoB_0gLIWASA00

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up four this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 349 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 236 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up 13 from last week at 753 rigs. A year ago, 470 rigs were active. The count shows that 594 rigs sought oil, up ten from the previous week, and 157 explored for natural gas, up three from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $104.10 per barrel, down $1.94 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $107.62 per barrel, down $1.94 from the previous week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden threatens oil companies with 'emergency powers' if they don't increase supply: Slams their 'historically high profit margins' while families see gas prices hit record highs above $5 per gallon

Joe Biden is calling on seven of the top oil companies to do something to help quell surging gas prices after accusing them of intentionally exacerbating the strain on Americans' pocketbooks after the average price per gallon surpassed $5.00. The president is sending letters Wednesday to Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden is making already-high gas prices higher

“I want to emphasize: Demand destruction or demand slowdowns is not a fix to this problem,” Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said last Thursday. “There is only one long-term fix to this problem, and that is investment — harnessing large amounts of capital into this space to de-bottleneck it … And, at this point in the game, we still don’t see large-scale investment.”
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas Intermediate#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NBC News

Oil production isn't the only gas price spike culprit

WASHINGTON — As summer travel season begins and gas prices are spiking, Americans aren't happy, and many are looking to Washington for help. But consumers hoping for a quick fix may be in for a rude awakening. Bringing gas prices down in 2022 isn't simply a matter of "opening the spigot" or drilling for more oil. There's a long list of problems out there pushing prices up, and they seem to defy an easy fix that would bring them back to Earth.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

North America Crude Oil Steps Up With More Supply

Production forecasts imply that North America may have another 2 to 2.5 million barrels per day to offer the global refining market over the next 24 months. WTI crude is poised to gain share in the global crude slate. In early June, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released their latest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

A Shale Booster Shot: 'Re-fracs' Rise As Cheap Way To Lift U.S. Oil Output

U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags

Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per bbl range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline. Global diesel and gasoline markets are witnessing blowout crack spreads in the $50-60 per barrel (bbl) range, reflecting a clear lag in the refining system to respond effectively and decide between supplying diesel or gasoline, Rystad says.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices fall again, gas, oil crypto higher

Cryptocurrency was trading higher early Tuesday morning with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin all making solid gains. Bitcoin, which was trading at around $19,000 over the weekend, currently is trading at $21,230 (+2.7%), up $607, at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. It is down for the week by 8.08% and down for the month more than 29.25%.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
313
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy