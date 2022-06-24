ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My husband and I have an unconventional date night activity – but some people call it a ‘nightmare’

By Roisin Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

EVERYONE has their own idea of what a perfect date entails, whether its a romantic dinner or a long walk on the beach.

While some of us may have our head in the clouds after our date nights, this couple is counting their tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Akmbz_0gLIVyBL00
TikToker Teresa Jack and her husband spend quality time together on their unconventional date nights Credit: Instagram/travelteresa

In a now viral TikTok, Teresa Jack posted her date night with her husband, which involves delivering food on DoorDash.

"Not us side hustling on date night," Teresa writes in the video.

The video shows Teresa and her husband, on their date night, as they collect food from Dairy Queen and deliver it to a customer's house.

"We're trying to make money this date night instead of spending it," she explained in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z54dB_0gLIVyBL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaaRo_0gLIVyBL00

DoorDash commented: "No need to chase that dollar when you've already won the lottery."

However, this view was not shared by many as most of the comments section was unimpressed with the so-called "date night."

"That’s not a date night. That’s a job. Call it what it is," said one viewer.

Another comment called the concept a "capitalist nightmare."

"“It’s cute until you realize the capitalist nightmare of a couple having to work on a ‘date night’ just to earn more money,” the user said.

Some viewers thought the idea was cute, with one commenter even relating to the set up.

"That’s how my daughter's dad and I got together. We did Uber eats the first couple of dates," they wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePQfK_0gLIVyBL00
Teresa and her husband went viral on TikTok after spending their date night delivering food on DoorDash Credit: TikTok/teresa_jack

