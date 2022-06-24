ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will allow private business to restrict guns in the wake of the SCOTUS decision to allow concealed weapons in the state and swears he won't allow city to become 'Wild Wild West'

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams said he will allow private businesses to restrict guns to prevent the already vulnerable city from turning into the 'Wild Wild West,' amid the U.S. Supreme Court's bombshell ruling overturning a century-old state gun law.

The 6-3 Supreme Court decision reversing the strict gun carrying law in New York, which has been in effect for the last 108 years, was made on Thursday.

The court's conservative majority said Americans should be allowed to carry firearms for self-defense, maintaining that New York's law is unconstitutional and violated the Second Amendment.

Adams dismissed the argument that New Yorkers should be allowed to defend themselves outside their homes, telling WNBC4 News 'this is not the Wild Wild West.'

Previously, permits to carry a concealed firearm were issued only to people demonstrating a specific need to be armed.

The new ruling will now make it easier for New Yorkers and Americans to obtain guns.

It comes at a dark time when New York City is already facing escalating violence on city streets and in the city's subway system.

'The decision has made every single one of us less safe from gun violence,' Adams said, blasting the Supreme Court's decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffEKL_0gLIU5CC00
'The decision has made every single one of us less safe from gun violence,' Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, blasting the Supreme Court's decision 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRYy7_0gLIU5CC00
Previously, permits to carry a concealed firearm were issued only to people demonstrating a specific need to be armed. The new ruling will now make it easier for New Yorkers and Americans to obtain guns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LixZN_0gLIU5CC00
A picture of the U.S. Supreme Court where a decision was made on Thursday to reverse the strict gun-carrying law in New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YjjH_0gLIU5CC00
The mayor called upon Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the court's majority opinion

Adams vowed to 'undo the damage' and plans to fight the controversial decision by working with mayors and governors across the nation, and its federal, state and local partners.

The mayor said he already met with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who called the ruling 'reprehensible.'

On Friday, Hochul, appeared on CBS Morning and said she planned to convene the state Legislature to address the issue.

'We believe that the decision was shocking in its scale and also reprehensible given that we are experiencing a nationwide gun violence crisis,' she said.

Of the court's decision, Adams made note of the significance and historical connection that the country has with guns, but said it wasn't relevant to today's crisis.

'I believe gun advocates are not really understanding the gun crisis that has engulfed our entire country,' Adams said.

He added: 'When you are in an environment such as New York City — highly densely populated, 8.8 million people — simple disputes can elevate into gunplay.'

The mayor called upon Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the court's majority opinion, asserting that 'even law-abiding citizens could become embroiled in gun disputes,' if current gun restrictions are lifted.

He referred to the rising mental-health epidemic overwhelming the country.

Adams continued: 'I think he needs to understand even innocent people with the right mindset, when they are placed in an area of dispute that area of dispute now can escalate to gun violence.'

Adams said he was trying to identify locations - 'sensitive places,' - where guns could strictly be prohibited in a city of nearly 8.8 million.

The mayor also said he was trying to determine if it was possible to enforce firearm bans in government buildings and in schools.

'Based on the preliminary analysis, our legal counsel stated private areas can come up with their own form of restrictions, but it's clear the Supreme Court said you can't block out all of Manhattan,' the mayor said. 'That's problematic.'

'When you say you cannot create those public areas or government areas as sensitive locations, it just makes it extremely challenging for our city, our subway system, all of these places where large number of people congregate,' he added.

Adams said his administration is still analyzing the bill, but 'it's clear New Yorkers and Americans are unsafe due to gun violence because of that ruling.'

On Thursday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the new Supreme Court decision would not go into immediate effect in the city, the New York Post reported.

Comments / 19

Robert Short
2d ago

But will let criminals go where ever they want with their illegal guns, you know like on a passenger train and rob people

Reply(1)
9
Deebo1
3d ago

too late adams...it Is the wild west already but the innocent can't defend themselves

Reply(3)
14
Mcdoodie
2d ago

yep cuz the illegal carrying individuals will respect this. the keep chasing the wrong people with guns

Reply
5
 

#Nyc Mayor#Guns#U S Supreme Court#Gun Violence#Politics Local#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#Americans#New Yorkers#The Supreme Court
Comments / 0

Community Policy