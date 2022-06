SAN RAMON — Chevron intends to sell its vast headquarters campus in San Ramon and shift jobs to Texas, a move that could deal a fresh blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant said it will cover relocation costs for some employees to move from San Ramon to Texas, but keep its head offices in the same East Bay city. It was not immediately clear how many jobs might shift to the Lone Star State.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO