Robert “Bob” Perkins was known for his caring nature, even as a young patrolman, said Rhonda Perkins, his wife of 37 years. “There was an elderly lady living under a bridge. He’d visit her on his shift and would always take extra food in his lunch to share with her,” Rhonda said. “He was so compassionate and was always the first one to help somebody when he could.”

CEDAR HILL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO