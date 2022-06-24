ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Roe v Wade decision threatens LGBTQ+ and privacy rights and marks ‘beginning of the end for America,’ experts warn

By Christopher Eberhart
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE language in the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v Wade threatens LGBTQ+ and privacy rights, legal experts said.

Friday's 5-4 decision hands the issue of abortion off to each state, and technical, legal language in 26 states means abortion bans will be implemented immediately or within 90 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3AJI_0gLIQSJG00
Abortion rights activists (front) and anti-abortion activists (back) rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7oem_0gLIQSJG00
Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade outside the Supreme Court Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpGfc_0gLIQSJG00
An abortion-rights protester with tape over their mouth that reads '2nd Class Citizen' demonstrates following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Credit: AP:Associated Press

"This is devastating. I feel like my life has changed," said Amani Wells-Onyioha, a political expert and civil rights advocate in Texas.

"I feel like my body now belongs to the country," she told The US Sun after the ruling was announced.

"This is the end of democracy. What we've known to be true for decades was overturned by five people."

Wells-Onyioha and other legal experts - like former federal assistant district attorney Kevin O'Brien - particularly focused on the language of conservative Justice Clarence Thomas' decision.

Thomas argued that the legal rationale could be applied to other precedent-setting cases and specifically mentioned Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges.

The cases said Americans had a right to contraception, have sex with the people of the same gender and legalized same sex marriage, respectively.

"We should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," Thomas wrote.

"Because any substantive due process decision is 'demonstrably erroneous.'"

O'Brien told The US Sun Thomas's concurrence "basically says: Okay, we’ve gotten rid of Roe V. Wade, but we should get rid of all the cases that rely on substantive due process."

"Here’s what it means: The courts have used the due process clause of the Constitution to establish important rights like the right to privacy.

"Thomas is saying that these rights should be rolled back as well. So other cases are now on the chopping block."

At a time when many American cities are celebrating gay pride, LGBTQ+ rights are being threatened.

"Gay rights are next. My home state of Texas is already planning this," Wells-Onyioha said. "The government will come after gay and civil rights. This is the beginning of the end of America as we know it.

"The majority doesn't rule. The voice of the people isn't being heard. (Overturning Roe v Wade) sets the tone that they will continue to repeal every landmark decision."

However, the decision to end Roe v Wade has been cheered by many, including the vast majority of Republicans.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared on Twitter he was closing his office and making June 24 "an annual holiday" in honor of the Supreme Court's decision.

Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz called the reversal of Roe v Wade "nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies".

While Texas GOP Chair Matt Rinaldi called it a "historic day which Republicans and Pro-Life advocates have waited for a generation".

CAN CONGRESS OR PRESIDENT FIGHT IT?

The short answer is yes but it would be futile, O'Brien said.

Former President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, all of whom are under the age of 60, which created a 6-3 conservative majority.

"With the makeup of the present court, there would be little point," O'Brien said.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg brought gender-based claims before the court and attacked them successfully with the 14th Amendment. Presumably she would have done the same thing now.

"If there’s hope for resurrecting these rights, it will probably be through the 14th Amendment. Otherwise, effective recourse is not going to be legal but rather political."

This decision will be a rallying cry in the upcoming midterm elections for both the Democrats, who want to reinstate and codify Roe v Wade, and Republicans, who want to solidify Friday's decision.

"If Americans don’t vote for politicians that would protect constitutional rights, a whole host of them could vanish," O'Brien warned.

'STUDY: 61 PERCENT SAY ABORTION SHOULD BE LEGAL'

A March 2022 Pew Research study found that 61 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal versus 37 percent who believe it should be illegal.

"But in many ways, the public’s attitudes are contingent upon such circumstances as when an abortion takes place during a woman’s pregnancy, whether the pregnancy endangers a woman’s life and whether a baby would have severe health problems," the study found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213iIu_0gLIQSJG00
An abortion-rights activist protests outside of the Supreme Court in Washington DC Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPD9e_0gLIQSJG00
Justice Clarence Thomas said in his concurrence that the Supreme Court should revisit precedent-setting cases that gave rights to same sex couples Credit: AFP - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqKqT_0gLIQSJG00
The Supreme Court is seen surrounded was surrounded by fences to keep back an emotional crowd on both sides of the abortion debate Credit: AP:Associated Press

Comments / 42

MidmoPatriot
3d ago

“FEAR. Deep rotting fear. They were infected by it. Did you see? Fear is a sickness. It will crawl into the soul of anyone who engages it.“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”- Psalms 23

Reply(1)
11
Face Plant
3d ago

I'm afraid that the unhinged left is going to cause trouble. They've been insinuating since the leak that the Right will protest. But it will come from the Left, like Jane's Revenge. Pray everyone stays safe.

Reply(15)
15
William Halverson
2d ago

so it would seem that americans are far more upset with abortion and gun control than with the record high inflation and the baby formula shortage. at least this is what the msm want us to think going into november.

Reply
4
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rinaldi
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Clarence Thomas
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Privacy Rights#Texas Attorney General#Racism#The Supreme Court#Americans#Court
The Independent

Hillary Clinton hits out at ‘self-righteous’ Alito and warns many rights are ‘at risk’ with Roe v Wade ruling

Hillary Clinton has hit out at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and warned that many rights are “at risk” if Roe v Wade is overturned.The former Secretary of State spoke out about the impending threat to abortion rights in America in an interview with the Financial Times, as the nation’s highest court is on the cusp of striking down the landmark ruling.“The level of insidious rulemaking to further oppress women almost knows no end,” she said.Ms Clinton blasted Justice Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe, as “one of those self-righteous types” who has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
540K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy