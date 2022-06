Cloud9 are once more on their way back to the top of the LCS. C9, finally complete with their entire intended League of Legends roster, took down 100 Thieves to ice an undefeated second week of the 2022 Summer Split This brings their record to 2-3. Even though this was only the second game C9 played in the LCS with their entire roster, the team showed a synergy that completely discombobulated their opponents and provided them with a substantial lead for nearly the entire game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO