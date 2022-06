VALE, Ore. (CBS2) — A grass fire has burned an estimated 42,000 acres near the Idaho/Oregon border, the Bureau of Land Management reports. The Willowcreek Fire started Wednesday night, and Interstate-84 was initially closed due to the smoke. The fire is about 45 percent contained and due to lighter winds, the fire is not expected to spread as much as it did Tuesday.

VALE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO