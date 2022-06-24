ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

If You Aren’t Watching ‘Top Gear America’ You Probably Should Start Before Season 2 Drops

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season 2 of Top Gear America is coming in hot. We sat down with the lads to hear all about it. The post If You Aren’t Watching ‘Top Gear America’ You Probably Should Start Before Season 2 Drops appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
Grand Tour Nation

James May Comments On Jeremy Clarkson’s Top Gear End: “It Wasn’t Fair On Oisin”

After a dramatic end to his career at the BBC, James May has revealed his thoughts on Jeremy Clarkson’s exit from Top Gear in 2015. As goes the legend, Clarkson’s contract at the BBC wasn’t renewed after he punched the Top Gear producer at the time Oisin Tymon. This “fracas” became a headline across the […] The post James May Comments On Jeremy Clarkson’s Top Gear End: “It Wasn’t Fair On Oisin” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

Top Gun: Maverick's streaming release date reportedly depends on Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick doesn't have a streaming release date just yet, but when the movie will arrive on Paramount Plus reportedly depends on its star, Tom Cruise. "The last I saw with Paramount was that the window is 120 days, but Paramount would like to go back to Tom Cruise and negotiate a shorter window in order to capture some of the home video revenue, whether that's on premium video on demand, whether it's on their streaming service Paramount Plus, yet to be determined," Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni said on his podcast, The Town with Matthew Belloni (opens in new tab).
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Price Is Right’: One of the Show’s Models Had a Role on ‘CSI: Miami’

Being a The Price is Right model might not seem like the most obvious foundation for an acting career, but it was for Amber Lancaster. Lancaster has been a presenter and model on classic tv game show since 2008 and remains there to this day. She’s actually been on an amazing 444 episodes to date and counting. While many actors struggle as waiters as they build their acting career, Lancaster seems to have the ultimate day job while also going out on auditions.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Mad Max prequel Furiosa promises 'great Biker Horde' and a young Immortan Joe

Witness me! Because there are new details about Furiosa, the intriguing prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Filming began recently on the dystopian epic that stars Queen's Gambit and The Northman star Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, first played by Charlize Theron in director George Miller's multi-Oscar-winning movie. Warner Bros. released an official plot synopsis this week, and it contains juicy intel on what's in store.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Corddry
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Richard Hammond
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans as Wolverine

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ComicBook

The Boys Makes Major Change to a Character's Backstory

The Boys has revealed a major change to the backstory and origin of a key character in the series. All along, Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) closest ally and teammate has been Marvin T. Milk – aka, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). MM's reasons for hating "supes" has been as personal as Butcher's – though what specific reasons he's had for this burning revenge have remained secret – until now. The Boys' infamous "Herogasm" episode threw a lot at us, but amidst all the super-porn and carnage from the biggest tag-team battle the show has done, we also learn a key piece of Mother's Milk's origin.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gear America#Lamborghini
toofab.com

Every Movie & TV Show Hitting Netflix Over 4th of July Weekend

Summer is here! And with the 4th of July weekend just around the corner, barbecuing, tanning, seltzers (hard or otherwise), and fireworks are surely in your near future. And, if you're like most Americans, a whole lotta streaming television is also on the roster. Here's everything coming to Netflix over...
TV & VIDEOS
MotorBiscuit

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Takes James Corden for a Terrifying Ride

From Carpool Karaoke to The Late Late Show with James Corden, James Corden always finds hilarious and fun ways to hang with today’s biggest stars and celebrities. One of Corden’s pals and Hollywood icons, Tom Cruise, recently had a big surprise. To help promote his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise invited Corden to the airport. A quick flight to … The post ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Takes James Corden for a Terrifying Ride appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Boys Caused Amazon to Start a Standards and Practices Department

For most media companies, Standards & Practices is a fancy word for "the people in the company that make sure we don't do anything illegal or put anything on the air that is too much." The Walt Disney Company for instance has a notorious "S&P" to make sure content on certain channels is family appropriate, just ask Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch who recently shared a montage of complaints he got from S&P. Amazon Prime Video apparently didn't get the memo and didn't even have a Standards & Practices department for a few years, then they started producing The Boys.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
TVGuide.com

The Terminal List Review: Chris Pratt's Navy SEAL Thriller Is Predictable, but It's Never Boring

If Amazon Prime Video has a brand identity, it's "shows for dads." The streaming service has invested heavily into a specific type of action show targeted at the middle-aged suburban male demographic with Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Reacher. They're all based on popular paperback novels about highly competent men with military and/or law enforcement backgrounds who are willing to break the rules in pursuit of truth and justice. These shows aren't chasing Emmys, they just want to entertain with a twisty plot, some thrilling action set pieces, and a mildly complex main character. They're also three of the service's most popular and successful shows. Prime Video's latest series, The Terminal List, fits that dad-friendly bill to a T. By the humble standards of the genre, The Terminal List is a smashing success. How good it actually is a little harder to measure, though.
TV SERIES
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

117K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy