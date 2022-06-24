ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

Altavista Police Department announces this year’s National Night Out

By Jeffrey Westbrook/ Altavista Journal
altavistajournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the arrival of summer, it is time for everyone in the greater Altavista Community to mark their calendars for this year’s National Night Out, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, beginning at 5 p.m. at English Park. The event, which is a time for local law...

www.altavistajournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

All American Festival and Fireworks event coming to Bedford County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring Valley Farm is hosting the All American Festival and Firework event on Sunday, July 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Everything is free including fireworks, live music, petting zoo, and admission. Several food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Spring Valley Farm is located at...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Libraries going fine-free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Libraries Consortium announced Monday that starting July 1, its libraries won’t fine for overdue library materials. Roanoke Valley Libraries consist of Botetourt County, Roanoke City, City of Salem and Roanoke County. “This is our way of removing any reading barriers,” states Sheila...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Altavista, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Altavista, VA
cbs19news

Asking for help to find wanted man in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a wanted man. According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Nathan Ryan Wooten is wanted on numerous charges. Court records show he is wanted as a fugitive from law enforcement. Wooten is...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after protests

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the roads. EARLIER STORY: Portions of Church Street are closed as of 4 p.m. Monday until further notice to accommodate scheduled protests, according to the City of Lynchburg. Closures include Church Street between 8th Street and 10th Street and 9th Street...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police confirm one man was injured in an overnight shooting in a downtown Roanoke parking lot. Police say it happened five minutes before midnight Saturday night on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. No one has...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Hall
WSET

33-year-old man identified as victim in James River drowning

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was pulled from the James River over the weekend. Saturday evening around 7:40, the Lynchburg Fire Dept. responded to the river, east of the John Lynch Memorial Bridge. A body was recovered. Monday,...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County announces new president/CEO

The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County has announced the appointment of Cathy Gore as their new President/CEO effective this month. Previously, Gore worked for Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services as the director of business and financial services for the Prevention Services Division. A native of Pittsylvania County, Gore received her degree in business administration from Liberty University. She is well known in the community for her work on multiple boards of directors, including Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, The Arc of Southside and Pilot International.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke police investigating Friday night shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police in Roanoke are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW around 10:20, but no victim was found. An adult male transported privately to the hospital arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators say they have not made any...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Community Project#National Night Out#Altavista Community#Embers#Apd
wfxrtv.com

Estimated $25K in damages to Roanoke Co. apartments following fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Crews were called out to the northern part of Roanoke County Monday morning for a fire that left multiple apartments damaged. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says units responded shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27 to a report of a commercial fire alarm at an apartment building at 5300 Hawthorne Road.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of June 27-July 1

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
theroanokestar.com

Father-Son Team Makes Mr. G’s Donuts A Lexington Treat

On April 22, near the end of the Easter/spring holiday week, my wife and I drove to Lexington, Virginia to check out some antique malls and have a picnic at nearby scenic Goshen Pass. Lexington is a both a charming, historic college town and easy day trip from the Roanoke...
LEXINGTON, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on North Main Street in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Person Injured After Saturday Night Shooting in Roanoke

Live recording of WDBJ7 news. Live recording of WDBJ7 news. Live recording of WDBJ7 news. Two in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pittsylvania County. Live recording of WDBJ7 news. Meet Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah. Updated: 6 hours ago. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy