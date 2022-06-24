Oklahoma's Skip Johnson: Chatter surrounding Mike Bianco's job security 'was a joke'

The SEC uses a billboard outside Omaha's Charles Schwab Field to remind fans how often the conference has been represented at the end of the College World Series. SEC via Twitter

OMAHA – Count Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson among those who firmly believed in Mike Bianco.

When Ole Miss was at its lowest point during its rollercoaster 2022 campaign, there were whispers on social media that suggested a coaching change might be what the program needed.

Despite having been to the College World Series in 2014 and a consistent NCAA Tournament team, there was unrest that the Rebels hadn’t been back to Omaha since then and, combined with a 7-14 start to SEC play, there was more than a little chatter of changes being made.

Johnson, however, thought that was ridiculous from the start.

“You look at the journey, they've been told they might not get in or might get in or whatever, they're going to fire Bianco, whatever, that was a joke,” Johnson said. “Last year … LSU was wanting to hire him. It's really what we live in our world, in coaching in baseball every day. You're only as good as your last outing, which is not good.”

Elliott enjoying the ride

Given that a little more than a year ago freshman Hunter Elliott was pitching at Tupelo High, the last year has been quite the adventure.

Elliott didn’t begin the season in the rotation but has become a stalwart on the weekends in recent weeks, dominating as Ole Miss’ Saturday starter. Elliott has soared in the postseason, giving up just two earned runs over three starts against Miami, Southern Miss and Arkansas. He also had 22 strikeouts over that span and has a 2.70 ERA this season, the best among qualified Ole Miss starting pitchers.

The always cool freshman took a bit of time on Friday during media availability to talk about what the last 12 months are so have been like.

“It's been a lot of fun. Had a lot of ups and downs, like Coach B (said), our motto this year is, ‘Enjoy the ride, enjoy the ups and the downs,’” Elliott said. “And we've had those, and I've had those. I think everyone on the team has had those. But it's been a fun journey, obviously, like everything in sports, and in baseball, you just enjoy every minute of it. So it's been a lot of fun.”

Rivalry takes postseason twist

A 2-0 win over Arkansas in the CWS bracket final gives Bianco a 39-30 record against the Razorbacks with Dave Van Horn as coach.

The two have met in SEC Tournament play many times but in two of the last three seasons they’ve matched up in NCAA Tournament play.

Ole Miss lost the Fayetteville Super Regional 2-1 in 2019. None of the games were close. Arkansas won the opener 11-2, the Rebels took Game 2 13-5, the Hogs the clincher 14-1.

The Rebels and Razorbacks played eight times in 2019.

Ole Miss won the regular season series 2-1 in Fayetteville, and the teams split two games in the SEC Tournament.

This season Arkansas won the series in Fayetteville 2-1.

“We squeaked out a couple of wins against them, but it could have gone either way,” Van Horn said.

When he considers this Ole Miss postseason run he thinks of the Rebels’ experience.

“I mean, thank God I don't ever have to see Kevin Graham hit against us again. It seems like that guy is always up. I have nightmares about him, I'll be honest with you. Elko, what a great kid. Man, full-grown man. Seeing him in the batter's box makes you nervous. Gonzalez, he'll be back. He's incredible. They've got incredible power. Alderman, he's only a sophomore. You can go through their lineup, and it's just tough,” Van Horn said.

Tredaway says Sooners, Longhorns will fit well in SEC

Oklahoma outfielder Tanner Tredaway, a senior, won’t be around when the Sooners and Texas enter the SEC.

He has skin in the game, though, and an interesting take on the impact those two high-profile programs, both CWS participants this season, might make.

“I think Texas and Oklahoma are going to fit right in with the SEC. I don’t think we’re going to make it bigger than it is,” he said.

It’s pretty big now. The Ole Miss-Arkansas bracket final guaranteed the SEC a spot in the championship series for the 13th time in 14 years.

“The SEC teams are powerhouses. They’re really good at recruiting. They’ve got all the facilities and all that stuff. They bring a lot to the table. They’re hard competition, a lot of talent and a lot of strength,” Tredaway continued.

But baseball is more than that.

“It’s about being a team and creating a good culture for your team,” Tredaway said.

Bianco said it’s not a surprise that a team that went 14-16 in SEC play will compete for the national championship.

“You play win the nicest stadiums in front of the largest crowds against the best players in the county week in and week out," Bianco said. "There are no off weekends. You better be ready to go to war.”