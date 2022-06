Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has exercised his $36.5 million player option for 2022-23, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania noted the point guard "is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant," and the seven-time All-Star said: "Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I've made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO