Greenwich, CT

Yankee Josh Donaldson sues Greenwich landlord over lease for ‘moldy’ mansion

By Larry McShane, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, while playing in the house that Ruth built, was living in a house of horrors, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

Donaldson, in a nine-page complaint filed in Connecticut Federal Court, alleges the $55,000-a-month Connecticut rental property where he relocated before Opening Day with his pregnant partner and their 17-month-old daughter was “unfit and uninhabitable for his family.”

The residence suffered from a widespread mold problem, an unusable pool, an infestation of ants and squirrels, nonworking showers, water damage to the bathrooms and faulty electrical wiring, the lawsuit claimed.

The squirrels also found a home in one of the house’s bedroom ceilings, according to Donaldson’s filing.

The sprawling five-bedroom residence sits on 4.5 acres, its furnishings a mix of “high-end European elegance and modern Art Deco,” according to a listing for the property. The master suite comes with a balcony, while the 4,400-square foot residence includes a pool and a pricey sound system with interior and exterior speakers.

The Bronx Bomber fired his first legal beanball at landlord Bill Grous in late April, detailing the problems in a letter, and received no response, court papers said.

The 2015 American League MVP and three-time all-star needed to find a place quickly after he was traded to the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins shortly before the season began.

He settled on the suburban property, paying an additional $110,000 security deposit before arriving with his family in early April. Donaldson, a 12-year veteran, came to the Yankees in a trade for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

Donaldson’s lawyer finally sent Grous a May 17 notice that the lease was terminated and followed up with a request to return the security deposit, the court papers said.

But Grous’ lawyer said the money would not be returned — and the ballplayer’s attorney says Donaldson has yet to see a penny.

The Major League veteran now wants $220,000, or twice the security deposit, from his estranged landlord, along with compensation for the costs of paying more money for a new residence on short notice, court documents said.

He also seeks punitive damages and wants the landlord to cover the cost of his legal fees in the case.

Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Nestor Cortes vs. José Urquidy

The good news is that there’s a very good chance the Yankees will record more offense today than they did yesterday. Saturday saw the worst performance of the season so far, as three Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Yankees for the first time in 19 years. Now today, the Yankees will not only need to bounce back from that, but they also need a win to avoid their first series loss since May.
