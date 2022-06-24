ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

A fascinating look at U.S. presidents’ homes

WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

 

abc27 News

Religious leaders react to Roe v. Wade reversal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional right to abortion, religious leaders in Harrisburg are responding, but not everyone feels the same way. One leader said the court’s ruling violates religious freedom, while another says it is a step in protecting the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Will Wawa expand into Lebanon County?

A Wawa in Lebanon County? It could happen sooner than you might think. Although Lebanon County has long been clearly on the Sheetz side of the made-to-order Maginot Line dividing the Altoona-based chain from its Philly-based counterpart, today the detente isn’t quite so solid as it once was. You can now find Wawas and Sheetzs within sight of each other as far south as Florida. But not here in Lebanon County – yet.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

ChambersFest returns for 36th annual event

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 36th annual ChambersFest will kicking off Chambersburg’s community events on Saturday, July 9 and will run through July 16. Food, family activities, ice cream, history, and more are planned for the greater Chambersburg area. The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Wheatland, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
WITF

Family-controlled business legacies

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. 70% of all incorporated businesses in the United States are family controlled. One-third...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Commonwealth, Norfolk Southern Operating Agreement to Expand Western Pa. Passenger-Rail Access

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Wawa has its sight set on York County site

Convenience store giant, Wawa known for its hoagies, coffee and breakfast sandwiches announced on Friday that it aims to potentially open 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania. Wawa is already planning to build new stores in Lancaster and Cumberland counties. And now it looks like Wawa also has its eyes...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Person
James Buchanan
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
George Washington
WGAL

Caledonia State Park pool will not open this summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — Caledonia State Park in Adams and Franklin counties has announced that its pool will not open this summer. Video above: Susquehanna Valley pools face lifeguard shortage. "Due to the extended difficulties in (completing) the painting and rehab project, along with the hurdles in filling our lifeguard...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
travelawaits.com

This Vintage American Railroad Adventure Set To Reawaken This Year

Since the Industrial Revolution, the East Broad Top Railroad has proudly witnessed American History as the nation’s oldest narrow-gauge railroad. Named a National Historic Landmark in 1964, the East Broad Top is an immersive historical site with exceptional preservation. After sitting dormant for 70 years, the railroad is returning to life.
ORBISONIA, PA
abc27.com

Budweiser Clydesdales make stop in the Midstate

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales wrapped up their visit in the Midstate on Sunday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. For the past week, they have been at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WITF

With accounts flush, budget talks in Pennsylvania come down to schools aid

Lawmakers are expected to approve significant sums of new money for mental health services and school security, including counseling. With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public schools and environmental cleanups while cutting corporate taxes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New Dollar General now open in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dollar General has announced a new retail location on Derry Street in Harrisburg which officially opened on Monday, June 27. Dollar General stores provide local residents with household essentials such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. This new Harrisburg location will include “new and stylish home décor”, as well as an expanded party preparation selection. Hours for this location can be found online or through the Dollar General app.
HARRISBURG, PA
whlm.com

CSVT Bridge Sees First Walkover

More than six thousand residents got a preliminary walk across a soon-to-be opened bridge across part of the Susquehanna River. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project’s span across the western branch of the river saw higher than planned turnout. The bridge is part of a PennDOT effort to finish off the Route 15 Corridor from Harrisburg to New York State. The 45-hundred-foot-long span is nearly 200 feet high at the western end and is the 8th longest bridge in the state. Vehicle traffic will begin use next Month.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wkok.com

Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Reacts to Roe V Wade Ruling

HARRISBURG – Today, Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:. “The Catholic Church has long taught that all life is a precious gift from...
HARRISBURG, PA
massachusettsnewswire.com

EPIC Announces Strategic Hires for 2022 Regional Growth in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today it has hired a team of producers to support regional expansion in Pennsylvania. Joining the firm as principals are Pamela Barbush, Brian...
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Your Guide to Local 4th of July Fun

Join the City of Harrisburg as they celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the largest fireworks displays in Central PA. The event will start at 1 p.m. and end with the firework show kicking off at 9:15 p.m illuminating the Susquehanna River waterfront. This festival will feature over 40 food trucks, live music performances by local musicians, a wine/beer garden, and the US Air National Guard Band of the Northeast. Bring the kids for snow cones, face painting, mini golf, or take a ride on the railroad!
HARRISBURG, PA
