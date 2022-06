The Camino Union School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the selection of Patricia Horn as the new superintendent/principal. “On behalf of the board of trustees, I would like to welcome Superintendent Patricia Horn to our amazing team,” CUSD Board President Judy Morris said Following the June 21 meeting. “We are confident that her strengths and attributes will blend well with our talented staff and supportive community. We are grateful to Matt Smith for his eight years of dedicated leadership and excited about the future of the Camino Union School District.”

CAMINO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO