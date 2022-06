Bikers from various parts of Ohio are riding across the state to raise money for scholarships. The American Legion riders made a stop at the Veterans Freedom Flag Monument to lay a wreath in memory of the military men and women who served and died for our country. This stop is part of a three-day ride to raise money for the Legacy Scholarship fund. The American Legion created the scholarship fund for children whose parents lost their lives while serving our country or for children post nine eleven veterans who were highly disabled during their service. The group has been picking up checks at different American Legion posts during their ride, but others are seeing the group and they want to help too.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO