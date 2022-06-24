ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Man's Last-Minute Decision Wins Him $1 Million Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trMEn_0gLIIZCf00
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a small change to your routine could alter the course of your life. Maybe you decided to turn left to go to work instead of right for a job interview at another company or you made dinner at home instead of ordering takeout and saved some money for a rainy day. One man in Tennessee's last-minute decision to buy an additional lottery ticket turned out to be just what he needed to score the grand prize .

Jeff Stewart of Covington recently stopped by the Murphy USA at 1631 Highway 51 S to fill up on gas and decided to try his luck at the lottery while he was there. Rather than just pick up one ticket, he bought a second Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket, a move that won him $1 million, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery .

"I was just going to buy one, but for some reason I decided to buy two," he said, adding of his hefty win, "I still can't believe it."

Stewart claimed his prize in Nashville last week, bringing his wife and brother along to celebrate the massive win.

However, he isn't the only person in Tennessee to score a recent $1 million lottery prize . Retired TVA worker David Richie from Ooltewah won the sum during the June 11 Powerball Drawing, picking up his winning ticket at the Snow Hill Road Publix in Ooltewah.

Comments / 0

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Tanger Outlets Memphis 2022 TangerKIDS Grant Applications Close June 30

Anger Outlets Memphis continues its commitment to investing in the local community with the launch of the 2022 TangerKIDS Grants Program. Applications are now open for this year’s grants, with program updates that further incorporate the company’s Mission, Vision and Values. Tanger Outlets invites teachers and other education leaders to identify and apply for grants meeting their school’s specific needs as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 21-27

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Southern Social – 882285 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Covington, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Ooltewah, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
reporterwings.com

Tennessee tries again to block bank’s sale to credit union

The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions has filed an appeal to a judge’s decision to allow Orion Credit Union’s purchase of Financial Federal Bank to proceed. The $1 billion-asset Orion, of Memphis, Tennessee, announced in August that it agreed to acquire the $774 million-asset bank,...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Murphy Usa#The Tennessee Lottery#Tva
actionnews5.com

‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday. Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look. The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOK-TV

Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local high school senior is heading to the Natural State to compete in the Miss High School America Pageant. Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the title. Joyner won the Miss Mississippi High School America title last August.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox17.com

New Middle Tennessee MAPCO give free gas to first 500 customers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. -- Motorists are treated to free gas in Columbia this morning. The first 500 vehicles to arrive Sunday at the new MAPCO, 2301 Carmack Boulevard, received $40 worth of free gas, a free slice of Pizza Hut pizza and some excellent service. Cars were lined up at 8 a.m.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
US News and World Report

Free Legal Clinic on Wheels Launches for Tennessee Clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Supreme Court has launched a free legal clinic on wheels. The court used federal pandemic aid to retrofit a blue sprinter van to make stops in mostly rural places across the state. It’s called the “Justice Bus” and it’s essentially a law office on...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

4 Pounds of Fentanyl-Laced Meth is Off the Streets of Middle Tennessee

Over 4-pounds of meth is off the streets in Middle Tennessee, thanks to recent arrests made in Nashville. There, Metro narcotics detectives, joined by TBI agents, on Sunday arrested four men and confiscated 4.1 pounds of crystal meth and 25 grams of cocaine, both laced with fentanyl. The four subjects...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy