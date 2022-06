Lawmakers are expected to approve significant sums of new money for mental health services and school security, including counseling. With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public schools and environmental cleanups while cutting corporate taxes.

